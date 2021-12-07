IWF Senior World Championships 2021 to kickstart on December 7, Amarjit Guru pulls out due to injury

IWF Senior World Championships 2021 to kickstart on December 7 (Tuesday) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Weightlifting Championships are slated to be held from December 7-17.
The Indian Contingent are all set to commence their campaign at the IWF Senior World Championships. They will also take part in the Commonwealth Senior Championships in Uzbekistan.
2021 Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will miss the World Championship and the Commonwealth Senior Championship.
Mirabai Chanu will secure a Commonwealth Games qualification berth on the basis of her world ranking. She will skip the World Championships to focus on the 2022 Asian Games in China. Earlier, Mirabai's coach Vijay Sharma emphasized the importance of winning a medal at the 2022 Asian Games.
"Winning a medal in the 2022 Asian Games would be the main target for Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. Even if she does not do anything special, she will win the CWG gold. But the main target is the Asian Games. We have sufficient time to train for the Asiad, which is very close to the CWG,” said Coach Vijay Sharma.
Weightlifters from NCOE Patiala have extended their best wishes to the Indian squad ahead of the IWF Senior World Championships.
Indian squad for IWF Senior World Championships 2021
Unfortunately, Amarjit Guru, who was supposed to be a part of the Indian Contingent, was forced to withdraw last minute due to an injury.
Men's team:
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Sanket Sargar (55 kg), Guru Raja (61 kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Ajay Singh (81 kg), Vikas Thakur (96 kg), Jagdish Vishwakarma (96 kg), Lovepreet Singh (109 kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109 kg).
Women's team:
Jhili Dalabehera (49 kg), S. Bindyarani Devi (55 kg), Popy Hazarika (59 kg), Komal Khan (64 kg), Harjinder Kaur (71 kg), Lalchhanhimi (71 kg), Punam Yadav (76 kg), R. Arockiya Alish (76 kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87 kg),Purnima Pandey (+87 kg).
The Championships will be very important for weightlifters as it serves as qualification for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
