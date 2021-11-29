IWLF in alert mode amid fear of new COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Weightlifting World Championship

The Indian Weightlifting Federation has gone into alert mode ahead of the World Championships. The new omicron variant of COVID-19 has raised fears of yet another wave affecting life worldwide.

The Indian weightlifting team will leave for the marquee event on December 4. The Worlds is scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from December 7 to 17. IWLF President Sahdev Yadav said they are keeping a close watch on all developments and will take necessary action if the need arises. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, he said:

“The team will leave on December 4. We are keeping a track of all the developments and flight restrictions. I don’t have much detail about which flight the team will leave in or what restrictions the Uzbekistan government will put for travelers but we will take necessary actions if needed."

As of now, India shares a special air bubble agreement with 31 countries including Uzbekistan. Under this agreement, airlines of both countries can operate special flights between their territories but with certain restrictions.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga @raltejeremy 180kg clean jerk❌ next time 💪🏻 180kg clean jerk❌ next time 💪🏻 https://t.co/p75YHoJOn3

The weightlifting world championship will be the first major competition since the Olympic Games in Tokyo in August. India’s top weightliftier Mirabai Chanu, who bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Games in 49kg, will skip the competition due to lack of preparations.

“The aim to qualify for the Commonwealth Games. Mirabai did plan to compete at the world championship but then her performance in training was not at par. We are still working on our snatch technique, hence we decided to skip the event,” India head coach Vijay Sharma said.

Jhilli Dalabehera in focus at Weightlifting World Championship

In Mirabai Chanu’s absence, Jhilli Dalabehera will be in focus at the weightlifting world championship. The Asian Champion in women’s 45kg division has moved up to the Olympic weight category for the upcoming competition.

Full Squad

Men’s Team: Jeremy Lalrinunga (67kg), Achinta Shayoli (73kg), Sarthak (55kg), Gururaja (61kg), Ajay Singh and Amarjeet Guru (81kg), Vikas Thakur and Jagdish (96kg), Lavpreet (109kg), Gurudeep Singh (109+kg)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Women’s Team: Jhilli Dalabehera (49kg), Bindiyarani (55kg), Popi Hajarika (59kg), Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi (71kg), Poonam Yadav and Aarokiya Alish (76kg), Anuradha (87kg), Poornima Yadav (87+ kg).

Edited by Diptanil Roy