Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi headline Asian Games weightlifting team

Tokyo Olympic Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu headlines the India Weightlifting team for the upcoming Asian Games. The four-member also includes the Commonwealth Gold medalist Bindyarani Devi. Mirabai will participate in the 49 kg category, while Bindyarani will feature in the 55 kg.

Achinta Sheuli and N Ajith complete the four-member Indian weightlifting team. The duo will compete in the Men's 73 kg category. Notably, Achinta Sheuli is the current Commonwealth Games Champion and is one of the favorites in the upcoming Asian Games to be played in Hangzhou, China, from September 27 to October 4.

The major name to miss out on at the event is Jeremy Lalrinnunga. The Commonwealth Gold Medallist has been ruled out due to a slip disc injury.

Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi will train abroad ahead of the Asian Games

Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi are currently training in the USA ahead of the Asian games. The training will last for 65 days, and the chief coach Vijay Sharma has traveled with the duo to overlook the camp. A couple of physiotherapists have also travelled along with the team.

Mirabai Chanu underwent rehabilitation for her hip surgery recently. She returned to competitive action only in May at the Asian Weightlifting Championships. The 28-year-old managed to finish in the sixth position.

Bindyarani Devi, on the other hand, clinched silver in the same competition, but for the 55 kg category. She will look to better her performance at the Asian Games.

Mirabai and Bindyarani will train at the SQUAT University in St Louis', USA. The duo's training will focus on strength and conditioning. Also, since Mirabai Chanu has undergone hip surgery only recently, she will be overseen by Dr Aron Horsching in the USA.

India Weightlifting Team for Asian Games in China

Women's: Bindyarani Devi (55 kg), Mirabai Chanu (49 kg)

Men's: N Ajith (73 kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg)

