Mirabai Chanu only Indian weightlifter to make Tokyo Olympic cut

Mirabai Chanu will be the only Indian weightlifter to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, according to the ranking list released by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is ranked second, with 4133,6172 points in the 49kg, behind China’s Hou Zhihui, who has 4926,4422 points. The Tokyo Olympic qualification means Mirabai Chanu can now attempt to fulfill her dream of winning a medal for India.

During a virtual conference last month, Chanu had said:

“I want to get a medal for India. I’m ready to fight with athletes from all countries, including China. Since Rio, I have evolved a lot, I have worked very hard to be more perfect with my technique, especially in clean and jerk. I have benefited from training in the United States.”

According to the IWF guidelines, each weight class will feature a total of 14 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. The top eight as per the rankings in each division are assured a quota, while five continental berths will be given to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) who do not have any representation in the top eight.

One spot is allocated in each category to an athlete who receives a Tripartite Commission invitation.

Mirabai Chanu, a former world champion, in April had clinched the bronze medal at the Asian Championship. She also set a new world record in clean and jerk with a lift of 119kg, bettering her own personal best of 118 kg.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Why weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu is a serious medal hope for India

Fully recovered from her shoulder injury, Mirabai Chanu is currently training in Kansas City, U.S. and is focussing on key areas of her game. Elaborating on her road to recovery, Chanu added:

“I want to improve certain aspects of my game. I’m totally fit now and there are no injuries at all. When I used to get injuries, I got demoralized and often asked myself why it happens to me. But I have stopped thinking about it. All I focus is on recovery, talking with my coaches and discussing the next steps."

Jeremy Lalrinnunga will not join Mirabai Chanu for Tokyo Olympics

Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu’s men’s counterpart Jeremy Lalrinnunga, ranked 12th in the 67kg bracket, failed to make the cut as Korea’s Has Myeongmk grabbed the continental quota. Achinta Sheuli and Sneha Soren also failed to bag a spot.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee