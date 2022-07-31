My entire focus was on snatch and I gave my best, says CWG 2022 gold medalist Mirabai Chanu

Ace Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu defended her Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) title in the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 30.

In a contest that she absolutely dominated, the 27-year-old Manipuri clinched India's first gold medal with a total of 201kg (Snatch 88kg+ Clean and Jerk 113kg) at the multi-nation event.

With her successful second attempt, not only did Mirabai Chanu equal her national snatch record of 88kg, but also recorded a new CWG record in the women's snatch category.

Mirabai has been working on honing her technique with national chief coach Vijay Sharma. Despite the 88kg mark being Mirabai's personal best and the national record in the 49 kg category, the snatch is not her strength.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu @mirabai_chanu



#WeAreTeamIndia #TeamIndia Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away. Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away. 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia #TeamIndia https://t.co/GnyaftZkpv

Speaking about Mirabai's CWG 2022 preparations, Coach Vijay Sharma earlier stated that their only focus is Snatch and that they are not worried about her CWG medal.

Speaking after equalling her snatch record at CWG 2022, Mirabai Chanu, while addressing a press conference organized by IOA/SAI, said:

"I was prepared and wanted to completely focus on Snatch today. After returning from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, we did work on and make changes in the Snatch techniques, with an aim to improve in the category."

She further added:

"CWG was the best platform to implement on the Snatch techniques, that we have been working on, so that we can further rectify the mistakes if necessary and improve. My entire focus was on the Snatch category and I gave my 100% just like I was advised by my coach. He told me to concentrate on each and every lift and apply whatever was discussed during training sessions."

She stated:

"I lifted 88kg in snatch during my gold medal performance, equalling my 88kg performance. I will focus on improving and will definitely look to better my score in the future."

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifters in action on July 31

Here's a list of Indian weightlifers who will be in action later on Sunday (July 31).

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 11.00PM MEN'S 73KG FINALS ACHINTA SHEULI

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

