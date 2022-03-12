Odisha to host IWLF National Weightlifting Championships 

The IWLF National Weightlifting Championships will be held at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from March 19-31, 2022. The event will be conducted with all the COVID-19 protocols.

Over 1300 athletes, including the support staffs, and technical officials from across 30 states and Union Territories are expected to take part in this event.

The competition will be held in 10 different weight categories for three different age-groups: youth, juniors, and seniors.

Speaking about the IWLF National Championships, the commissioner-cum-secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, R Vineel Krishna, said in a statement:

"Odisha has been hosting many international and national events and we are delighted to host this National Weightlifting Championship here in Bhubaneswar that will see a mass congregation of weightlifters across categories."

He further added:

"Officials of Sports and Youth Services Department are working closely with the IWLF and the Odisha Weightlifting Association to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the event. I wish everyone the very best for the Championships and extend a warm welcome to all participating States and it's contingent."

3 age-groups at IWLF National Weightlifting Championships

IWLF President Sahdev Yadav also spoke about this being the an event where three age-categories will see competition side by side.

"This time we are conducting the National Championship together for all three age categories (senior, junior, and youth). We're expecting over 1300 participants from 30 states. We want this mega event to be a celebration of the growing strength of Indian weightlifting and that of sports in Odisha."

The National Championships will serve as a qualifier for the 5th edition of the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games, which is scheduled to be held later this year. However, it will also be considered as a selection trial for both the IWF Youth and Junior World Championships for eligible lifters.

