Odisha’s promising weightlifter allegedly has multiple dates of birth, coach says typing error

Odisha’s promising weightlifter Jyoshna Sabar will represent India at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Youth Championships, starting Saturday in Albania. However, a controversy has arisen around her. She is alleged to have multiple dates of birth.

Weightlifting coach K Ravi Kumar at Bhubaneswar’s High Performance Center, where Jyoshna practices, denies any wrongdoing and puts the discrepancies down to a typing error.

Jyoshna has been entered in the women’s 40kg event in Albania. She is part of a 13-member squad selected by the Indian Weightlifting Federation for the week-long event being held in Durres. The competition concludes on April 1.

As per the entry list of the world body, Akanksha Vyavahare is another Indian weightlifter in the women’s 40kg group.

According to Ravi Kumar, a former international weightlifter, Jyoshna’s date of birth, as per record, is October 25, 2008, and not 2005.

“Jyoshna’s documents related to date of birth, including passport and Aadhar card, have date of birth as October 25, 2008 and not 2005,” the Odisha’s weightlifting coach told Sportskeeda over the phone from Bhubaneswar. “Jyoshna has been training at the HPC for the last year and all her date of birth documents are genuine.”

Jyoshna Sabar's varying DOBs across tournaments

Jyoshna Sabar’s passport was issued by the Bhubaneswar passport office. The date of birth mentioned is October 25, 2008, and her place of birth is Pekat in Odisha.

However, at the 2022 edition of the National Weightlifting Championships held in Bhubaneswar, Jyoshna’s date of birth, in the record book, was mentioned as July 20, 2005.

Whether it is a typing error or an intentional omission, manipulation of date of birth in age group competitions across disciplines is nothing new in India. Athletics is another Olympics discipline where age manipulation is rampant.

The entry list of two national championships held under the aegis of the Indian Weightlifting Federation shows Jyoshna having different dates of birth.

According to the entry list at the National Weightlifting Championships, held in Nagarcoil, Tamil Nadu, from December 27, 2022, to January 7, 2023, Jyoshna's date of birth is January 25, 2008. She competed in the women’s 40kg group.

In the 2021-22 National Weightlifting Championships held last year, in March, at Bhubaneswar, Jyoshna competed in the women’s youth category and finished seventh. As per records for that event, her date of birth is July 20, 2005.

Jyoshna Sabar's date of birth during the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games last year is also July 20, 2005.

At the Khelo India Women's Weightlifting League Tournament held last year in Himachal Pradesh, Jyoshna's given date of birth was October 25, 2008. She won silver in the 40kg youth category.

Jyoshna’s passport was issued on February 16, 2023.

“When the issue of the typing error related to Jyoshna's date of birth came to my notice, it was informed to the clerical staff of the national governing body of weightlifting in India,” Ravi Kumar added.

Sahdev Yadav, president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, said the federation is unaware that Jyoshna has multiple dates of birth in records.

“As per details of Jyoshna’s passport, which is an official document, the athlete is eligible to compete in the World Youth Championships,” Yadav said.

The 2023 edition of the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres has attracted 268 athletes, including 135 men from 57 countries. Lifters aged 13-17 at the end of this year are eligible to compete in the youth category.

