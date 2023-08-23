Parmjeet Kumar and Shakina Khatun set to shine at Dubai 2023 Powerlifting Championships

A challenging Indian contingent, including 20 accomplished athletes, is primed for a vibrant performance as they tackle compete at the Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships, beginning on Tuesday, August 22. At the helm of this tenacious unit stand stalwarts Parmjeet Kumar and Shakina Khatun.

Parmjeet, 31, inscribed his name in the account by evolving as the first Indian to determine a medal at the World Championships in powerlifting. His bronze medal victory at Tbilisi 2021 celebrated a landmark, but he now desires to embellish his neck with a more shiny hue.

Contending in the men's up to 49 kg category, Parmjeet sets his panoramas on boosting the color of his medal at the Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships.

On the other hand, Shakina Khatun, a well-known athlete with Commonwealth Games and Asian Para Games awards in the women's up to 50 kg category, aims an outstanding skit to train for the impending Asian Para Games in October. Her overarching purpose is to ensure a berth in the prestigious Paris 2024 Paralympics.

This vibrant duo is flanked by seasoned stars in the likes of Farman Basha (men's up to 54 kg) and Manpreet Kaur (women's up to 41 kg), who fetch valuable knowledge to the squad. Expanding their existence are a cadre of occurring talents, resulting in a well-rounded Indian delegation hovered to make their mark in Dubai.

Parmjeet Kumar aiming for gold at Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships

Parmjeet shines trust as he gears up for the contest, firmly goal on boosting his medal from bronze to something more glorious at Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships

"I want to change the color of the medal in Dubai," he said.

Parmjeet carries fond recollections of Dubai, where he hooked a silver medal at the Fazza 2022 World Cup, and he eagerly expects another compelling championship campaign. In Dubai, he encounters challenging contenders like Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold and silver medallists Omar Qarada and Le van Cong in the men's up to 49 kg class.

The Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships pledges to be intense, with athletes from China, Nigeria, Iran, and Jordan anticipated to overwhelm across various categories. The Elite category, featuring Paralympic and World champions, will kick off on Wednesday, August 23.

Dubai has been selected as the host for the third time in the record of the World Championships, earlier playing host in 1998 and 2014. This year's edition accommodates 555 athletes from 80 nations, including six latest entrants like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships extravaganzas were inaugurated with a spirited opening ceremony that commemorated the UAE's journey in the kingdom of Parasport.

Also, the Junior World Championships are scheduled for Tuesday, August 22, vowing yet more exciting accomplishments in the planet of para powerlifting.