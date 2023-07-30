Pile of medals for India on second day of Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting 2023

As Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting delves into its second day, it witnessed commendable performances from the Indian contingent showing its prowess across various events. Their remarkable performances did not only earn them immense praise but also recognition on a massive level.

Sanapathi Gurunaidu shone in Youth Men's 55kg category impressed the lookouts with a total lift of 229kg. For his efforts, he won a silver medal, granting him second place on the podium. Although he missed the top spot, his determination cannot be overlooked as he added a prestigious medal to India's medal tally.

His performances did not halt here as he commenced to stun in the Snatch event. Sanapathi, who became India's first weightlifter to win a gold at the IWF Youth World Championships in Leon back in 2022, won another deserving silver medal in the Snatch Event. Once again, he fell short of a place to clutch the gold medal.

Mukund Aher wins consecutive medals in Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting

In another remarkable display, Mukund Aher also left the spectators in awe of his performances. Competing in the Junior Men's 55kg category, he finished in second place with a total lift of 245kg, which earned him a well-fought silver medal.

Aher went on to win two more medals, increasing the country's medal haul. While he managed to win another silver medal in the C&J event, his resilience won him a well-deserving bronze medal in the Snatch event. It shows his dedication towards the sport and the hard work he has put in to be here.

Tomchu Meetei further added to India's delight in Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting. Competing in Junior Men's 55kg category, he finished in the third place with a total lift of 245kg. It secured him a bronze medal as fell short of two spots to win a coveted gold medal.

That's not it. He won two additional medals in the C&J and Snatch Events. Securing third place in both of the events, he was awarded bronze medals to further add to India's medal tally in the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting.