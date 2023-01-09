Promising teenage weightlifter from Patiala’s NCOE fails dope test for contaminated food

In a major setback for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) initiative to groom budding athletes, a promising international teenage weightlifter from Patiala’s National Center of Excellence (NCOE) in Punjab failed a dope test at the 2022 Leon World Youth Weightlifting Championship in Mexico. India fielded a 12-member Indian team, including men at the world championships.

The test was conducted by the International Testing Agency (ITA), which partnered with the International Weightlifting Federation in 2018 to clean sports and play a key role in the anti-doping program of the world governing body.

The incident of a young athlete failing a dope test six months ago in Mexico came to light as the weightlifter didn’t compete in the just-concluded national weightlifting championship held in Tamil Nadu. A final decision is pending.

Following a positive test in Mexico, the ITA must have provisionally suspended the Indian lifter, which is why she didn’t compete in the national championship. Athletes banned or provisionally suspended aren’t allowed to compete in events sanctioned by the world body or national competitions.

An official from the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) confirmed the development of a positive test in Mexico, saying contaminated food was the root cause of failing the dope test during the Leon World Youth Weightlifting Championship held last year in June.

“There is a possibility of the Indian weightlifter getting a reprieve because the positive test was due to contaminated food, which was not the fault of the athlete,” one of the IWF officials told Sportskeeda on condition of anonymity.

The international governing body in weightlifting, however, doesn’t publish the list of minors as it is against the guidelines of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code under its “sanction” column.

After competing in Mexico, the Indian weightlifter under the ITA scanner was among the medal winners at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship held in Tashkent in July.

“Despite positive test since July last year, the lifter has been attending national camp in Patiala, which is confusing,” one of the coaches said from Patiala.

The national governing body for weightlifting in India is hoping for a reprieve, saying the incident of contaminated food is under investigation as several weightlifters tested positive for the same substance at the Mexico World Championship.

“The Indian weightlifter was among several competitors who tested positive for a particular substance found in contaminated food during the Mexico World Weightlifting Championship,” one of the NCOE weightlifting coaches said. “The investigation is in process and the chances of those under scanner for banned substances after consuming contaminated food will not be suspended.”

Several athletes from across the globe blame positive tests for banned drugs due to contaminated food. Depending on the case, some get lesser punishment, while others do not.

In the early 2010s Spanish professional cyclist, Alberto Contador was found guilty of doping and was banned for two years. His urine sample during the 2010 Tour de France contained traces of clenbuterol, banned in cycling. Contador then claimed it was the result of consuming contaminated Spanish beef.

SAI has set up NCOE across the country in various disciplines, including weightlifting, to nurture budding athletes. Apart from Patiala, SAI has set up NCOE for weightlifting in Lucknow and Aurangabad.

