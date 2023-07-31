Siddhanta Gogoi secures Gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship 2023

India's young weightlifters showcased their prowess at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, with Siddhanta Gogoi emerging as a star. The 19-year-old lifter bagged the men's 61kg junior title, earning India its first gold medal in the competition.

Gogoi's outstanding performance was a testament to his growing talent. Having recently defeated senior lifter Shubham Todkar at the Commonwealth Championships, Siddhanta Gogoi lifted a total of 265kg (116kg in Snatch and 149kg in Clean & Jerk). The event, held at Gautam Buddha University, witnessed outstanding performances from the young Indian lifters

This achievement marked a significant improvement over his previous 260 kg lift, which earned him the CWC junior title. Notably, had Siddhanta Gogoi competed in the senior category, he would have secured the title there as well. Siddhanta Gogoi's gold medal haul didn't stop there; he also triumphed in both the Clean & Jerk and Snatch events.

India's success at the championship is a testament to the country's growing strength in weightlifting, especially in the junior categories. These young talents have demonstrated exceptional dedication and skills, making the nation proud on the international stage.

Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar shine with Silver at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023

Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar from India won silver medals in the women's 49 kg division at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. Gyaneshwari, 20, showcased her prowess by lifting a total of 175kg (78 kg in snatch and 97kg in clean and jerk).

Although she narrowly missed the gold due to two failed attempts in snatch, clean, and jerk, her personal bests were commendable. Notably, she had achieved a gold-winning effort at the Commonwealth Senior Championships previously.

The absence of Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu didn't deter Gyaneshwari from spearheading India's campaign with her outstanding performance.

The gold in the Asian Junior Championship was secured by the Philippines' Rosegie Ramos with an impressive lift of 182kg (83kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk). Vietnamese lifter Birch Tram Ngyun secured the bronze with a total of 169kg (76kg in snatch and 93kg in clean and jerk).

In the youth category, Koyel Bar exhibited remarkable talent, lifting 69kg in snatch and 86kg in clean and jerk, totaling 155kg. Though she fell just short of the gold, Koyel's silver medal was a testament to her dedication and hard work.

The top spot in the youth event was claimed by another Philippine lifter, Jhodie Peralta, who lifted an impressive 160kg. Thailand's Phanida Denduang secured the bronze with a total of 151kg (67kg in snatch and 84kg in clean and jerk).