Three national-level lifters banned for doping

In an unfortunate development, the Sports Authority of India's Lucknow campus has banned three national-level weightlifters after their blood samples from a month ago tested positive for prohibited substances.

While the names of the athletes haven't been made public, two of them were men and one was a woman. The trio had been under the Sports Authority of India's radar for some time now after it was suspected that they were bringing banned substances back to the campus.

"Our internal committee, including a sports science expert, had already told us about the suspicious activities of these three, and we confirmed it through the checking of what they carry back in from their weekly outings,” executive director of the faculty, Sanjay Saraswat, said on Wednesday.

“Following a report from NADA, all three lifters have been banned and debarred with immediate effect, and we have recommended to higher authorities for their permanent removal from the campus,” he added.

The female lifter had previously been banned due to "suspicious activities", and was only let back on campus after she promised to revise her ways. The source for the banned substances is reportedly the fiancé of the national medallist lifter.

"The fiancé of that national medallist is reportedly selling banned substances here in a shopping mall and was identified as the key supplier of it to the woman on the campus. We had removed that lifter from the campus for her suspicious activities three months back and only allowed her to rejoin two months after she promised not to repeat the mistakes, but we had an eye on her."

Lalit Kumar, the sprinter who ran his 100m solo, tests positive for banned substances

Lalit Kumar, the sprinter who famously ran his 100m alone at the Delhi State Athletics Championships, has now tested positive for a banned substance.

The sprinter was the only one to show up to the track after news of dope testers at the meet scared away his other seven competitors. At the time, netizens and officials had hailed Kumar, who claimed he had nothing to hide, for his honest behavior.

Lalit's urine sample collected after the race has tested positive for a banned steroid, and the athlete's punishment will be decided by the National Anti-Doping Agency.