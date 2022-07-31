Watch: Mirabai Chanu's mother adds North East flavour to victory celebrations after historic Commonwealth Games Gold

A gold-medal winning feat calls for celebrations and Mirabai Chanu's hometown of Imphal, Manipur, broke into a frenzy on a cold July night. People danced to loud music as the versatile weightlifter defended her Commonwealth Games crown on July 30 in Birmingham.

Most of the residents of Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East district, Mirabai's hometown, were glued to the television sets. As she won the gold medal, they started celebrating with glee.

Mirabai's mother, Tombi Devi, said she could not sleep on the night before the competition, and was only praying for her victory.

“I am so proud of her. We stayed up late last night to see her event. Now, her sisters, relatives and the neighbours are celebrating with the tricolour, and some indulging in the traditional Thabal Chongba dance,” she told PTI.

Watch: Mirabai Chanu's home celebrates gold medal

Mirabai Chanu's mother and her relatives broke into a traditional dance, waving the Indian National Flag after her sensational win.

The video, tweeted by Mirabai herself, shows a group of relatives dancing to the beats of drums, with many around their residence capturing and savoring the moment.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu @mirabai_chanu My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home ✌️ https://t.co/sTCIoTDVwM

Mirabai lifted a total of 201kg (88kg snatch, 113kg in clean&jerk) to win in style. In the process, she also set a new Commonwealth Games record.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist started on a brilliant note with an 84kg attempt on her first try. With her successful second attempt, not only did Mirabai Chanu equal her national snatch record of 88kg with her second lift, but also registered a new Commonwealth Games record in the women's snatch category.

In clean and jerk, Mirabai successfully lifted 109kg to assure India of a gold medal. She lifted 113kg to breach the 200kg mark (overall) but fouled in her final attempt of 115kg but by then the gold medal was won.

