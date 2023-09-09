World Weightlifting Championships: Achinta Sheuli finishes 8th in Group D

Achinta Sheuli had a disappointing return to the World Weightlifting Championships, finishing 8th in Group D of the Men's 73kg event. The Indian weightlifter managed to lift only a disappointing 285kg on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 21-year-old had a forgettable day as he ended with three failed attempts (two in snatch and one in clean and jerk), managing a lift of 130kg + 155kg. This lift is well behind the Commonwealth Games gold medallist's personal best, 313kg total (143kg in snatch and 173kg in clean and jerk).

Notably, Achinta Sheuli withdrew from last year's World Championships in Bogota due to a hamstring injury and has also suffered from back issues recently. Achinta Sheuli went on to participate in the Asian Championships this year, where he managed to lift a total of 305kg (140kg +165kg). He finished 10th overall in the Asian Championships.

Due to his below-par performance at the Asian Championships, he has been left out of the Asian Games 2023 set to begin on 23 September in Hangzhou, China. A disappointed Sheuli was confident of a better show in the World Weightlifting Championships. However, he has managed to finish only in 8th position in the Championships at Riyadh. Earlier this week, the debutant Shubham Todkar lifted a total of 269kg in the 61kg Men's category.

Narayana Ajith (N Ajith), who is assigned to Group C, will be in action on Saturday in the Men's 73kg event. Notably, Ajith also could not find a place in the Asian Games squad. Ajith managed to lift a total of 307kg (139kg + 168kg) in the Asian Championships and finished in the 9th spot.

Mirabai Chanu withdrew from the World Weightlifting Championships to focus on Asian Games

Indian Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu withdrew from the World Weightlifting Championships this year in order to focus on the Asian Games 2023. The former world champion was initially placed in Group D of the Women's 49kg event.

In the Asian Games, India will not have a male lifter as Narayana Ajith and Achinta Sheuli both failed to grab a spot. Mirabhai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi will represent India in Hangzhou, China.