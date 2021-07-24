Olympics 2021: I have gone home for just 5 days in last 5 years, says Mirabai Chanu

India's first medalist at the 2021 Olympics, Mirabai Chanu is delighted at her victory. Her historic silver medal triumph on the first day of the Summer Games 2021 has ended India's 20-year wait for a second weightlifting medal.

Mirabai won the silver with a total lift of 202kg, scoring eight points less than China's Hou Zhihui.

Mirabai spoke to journalists and shared her story. Let's have a look at what she had to say:

Here's how much Mirabai's win will encourage young girls:

Mirabai's perseverance has fetched her an Olympic medal. The small-town girl from Manipur left no stone unturned on her way to being a household name across the country.

"I urge all parents to encourage their children to step out and play. Mirabai said together let's work hard to make India proud," she said.

Is Rio 2016 the reason for her success in Olympics 2021?

An Olympic medal is every athlete's dream. Years of back-breaking work comes to fruition in a few perfect minutes at the Games. That's all a sportsperson lives for.

The 2016 Rio Olympics was agonizing for Mirabai. She qualified in the women's 48 kg category but failed to finish the event. She could not manage a single successful lift in any of her three attempts in the clean & jerk section.

But she took inspiration from the failure and worked five times harder to script a monumental victory at the Olympics 2021. She said:

"I took inspiration from the failure and worked hard. The Olympics was a dream, more so, after the failure at the Rio games."

Finally its a dream come true for me. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/e6ewz3cNXO — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

Coach's role in motivating Mirabai after her previous Olympics appearance:

Mirabai has worked with coach Vijay Sharma for 11 years now. Sharma has seen her grow as an athlete and motivated her.

The Rio Olympics setback had put immense pressure on Mirabai's team.

Her coach said:

"What makes Mirabai different from others is her discipline, hard work and focus. She is extremely focused. Just because of her discipline, she has earned a silver medal."

Thank you my coach Vijay Sharma sir and team for all the hardwork. pic.twitter.com/CwBfqOJBws — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

How excited is Mirabai to go home?

"I have visited home just for 5 days in the last 5 years. It's extremely tough. Everyone at home is excited. I cannot wait to go home and spend time with the family. My family is extremely happy," Mirabai Chanu added.

Mirabai has gone to extremes to make the silver medal happen. She has fought against adversities all her life to make it to the top. Her grit, discipline and determination will be an inspiration for a generation of Olympic aspirants.

