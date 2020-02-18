Sunil Kumar reaches Greco-Roman final in 87kg

Representational image

New Delhi, February 18, 2020: Day 1 of Senior Asian Wrestling Championship saw India’s Sunil Kumar reaches the finals in the 87kg category. Sunil Kumar on his way to the final registered a brilliant comeback victory over Azamat Kustubayev of Kazakhstan in the semi-final bout.

Kumar was down 1-8 in his semi-final bout at one stage but made a great comeback winning 11 points on the trot against to finish the bout at 12-8. In 2019 also Sunil made it to the finals and ended with his first silver medal. In the finals of 87kg, Rome Ranking Series silver medallist Sunil will play against Azat Salidinov from Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier in the day, Arjun Halakurki (55kg) lost his semi-final bout from a winning position to lose the bout 7-8 against Iran’s Pouya Mohammad NASERPOUR. Arjun will now be playing against up against Korea’s Donghyeok WON in the bronze medal playoff.

Mehar Singh also lost out in his semi-final bout. Up against Minseok Kim of Korea, Mehar lost out tamely to the Korean by 1-9 margin. Mehar made it to the Indian team at the last minute. Just 3 days before the Asian Wrestling, India’s number one in 130 kg, Naveen pulled out of the event due to injury. Mehar replaced Naveen and won his opening bout against Daler Rakhmatov of Uzbekistan.

In the first qualification bout of the day, Sajan who was one of India’s big medal hopes lost in a disappointing manner. He was pitted against Under 23 Asian Champion of 2019 Renat Iliazuulu of Kyrgyzstan in the first round. The Indian wrestler could not match the initial onslaught of Iliazuulu and lost out 6-9.

Sachin Rana (63kg) faced a massive loss against Elmurat Tasmuradov by a margin of 8-0. He was then pitted against Yernur Fidakhmetov of Kazakhstan where he could not muster much of a challenge and went down 6-3 in his Repechage bout.

Results – For all Indians on DAY 1

55kg

Quarterfinals – Arjun Halakurki (India) defeats Tuorki Ali (KSA) 10-2

Semi-finals – Arjun Halakurki (India) lost to Pouya Mohammad (Iran) 7-8

63kg

Last 16 – Sachin Rana (India) beat Tynar SHARSHENBEKOV (KGZ) 6-0

Last 8 – Sachin Rana (India) lost to Elmurat Tasmuradov (UZB) 0-8

77Kg

Last 16 – Sajan (India) lost to Renat Iliazuulu (KGZ) 6-9

87Kg

Last 8 – Sunil Kumar (India) beat Takahiro Tsuruda (Japan) 8-2

Semis – Sunil Kumar (India) beat Azamat Kustubayev (KAZ) 12-8

130Kg

Last 8 – Mehar Singh (India) beat DALER RAKHMATOV (Uzbekistan) 4-0

Semis – Mehar Singh (India) lost to Minseok Kim (Korea) 9-1