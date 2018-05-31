Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanjita Chanu handed provisonal suspension by IWF

Sanjita recently won the gold medal, making a new Games record in the process, at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Sanjita Chanu

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanjita Chanu was slapped with a provisional suspension by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) after she tested positive for anabolic steroid, testosterone. In all, five weightlifters were handed provisional suspensions for anti-doping rule violations.

If confirmed, Sanjita might be stripped off her 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal and could face a four-year ban. However, there is no clarity as to whether or not she tested positive for the banned drug at the Games in Gold Coast or some other international competition.

The public disclosure report read, "IWF reports that the sample of Ms. Sanjita Chanu KHUMUKCHAM (IND) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for Testosterone (S1.1 Anabolic Agents). As a consequence, the Athlete is provisionally suspended in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation.

In any case, where it is determined that the Athlete did not commit an anti-doping rule violation, the relevant decision will also be published.

IWF will not make any further comments on the case until it is closed."

Sanjita recently bagged the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in the women's 53 kg category when she lifted a total of 192 kg. In the process, the 24-year-old broke the existing CWG record with a lift of 84kg in the snatch category.

She was 13th in 53kg class in the World Championship in Anaheim (US) with a total of 177kg last year in November. Earlier, she had also bagged the gold medal, ahead of Mirabai Chanu at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a lift of 173 kg in the 48 kg category.

If proved guilty and if handed a lengthy ban, it will be a big setback for India as the violation has happened in an international competition. In accordance with the new anti-doping policy of the world governing body, the penalty includes a reduced quota place for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sanjita was training in the national camp ahead of the Asian Games in Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Shilaroo, Himachal Pradesh. However, she has been forced to quit the camp due to the development.