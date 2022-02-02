2022 Winter Olympics: February 2 schedule

The 2022 Winter Olympics is a winter multi-sport event scheduled to take place from February 4-20, 2022 in Beijing, China. The Beijing Winter Games will hold its opening and closing ceremonies at the Beijing National Stadium (also known as Bird’s Nest) on February 4 and 20, 2022 respectively.

Meanwhile, some sporting events including curling and luge will commence on February 2, two days before the opening ceremony.

A total of 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports will take place at this year's Games.

Events will be contested across three Olympic competition zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. Curling, hockey, figure skating, speed skating, short track, big air in freestyle skiing, and snowboarding will take place in Beijing.

Whereas Alpine Skiing, bobsled, skeleton, and luge will take place in Yanqing. Snowboarding, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and biathlon will be held in Zhangjiakou.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 2 schedule

Curling: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1

(Timings are according to Beijing Time)

Australia vs. USA - Timings: 20:05

USA vs. Italy- Timings: 20:05

Norway vs Czech Republic - Timings: 20:05

China Switzerland- Timings: 20:05

Luge Men's Singles

Training Group A Run 1 and 2, Timings:19:30

Training Group B Run 1 and 2 Timings: 21:15

Primetime coverage begins each night on NBC?

All times are listed as ET. Times are subject to change.

Monday – Friday: 8:00pm ET

Sunday: 7:00pm ET

The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off with early rounds of mixed doubles curling.

When: 6:00pm and 8:05pm on USA Network.

How to watch Winter Olympics on NBC?

NBC Universal will be the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means your local NBC station will be the only place to watch the Games on network television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewable on the network’s various platforms, including the USA network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

The network’s initial coverage typically includes the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Given the large time difference (Beijing is 12 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone in the U.S.), NBC will likely air the ceremony live before rebroadcasting it during primetime.

