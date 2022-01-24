List of all Winter Olympics participating countries in 2022

The 2022 Winter Olympics, a multi-sport mega-event, is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, 2022. It will be held in Beijing and venues near the neighboring towns of Yanqing and Chongli in the People's Republic of China.
It has been estimated that more than 3000 athletes and 90 NOCs will compete at the Winter Games. The sporting event is scheduled to include a record 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports. This marks an increase of seven events from the 2018 Winter Games.
Same as the 2008 Summer Olympics, the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held at the Beijing National Stadium (also known as the Bird's Nest) on February 4.
Winter olympics 2022 participating countries
As the 2022 Winter Olympics are all set to get underway, as many as 90 National Olympic Committees from Albania to Uzbekistan will be in the fray in Beijing.
NOCs like Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saudi Arabia will make their Winter Olympics debuts. Meanwhile, the likes of American Samoa and Peru will mark a comeback at the Winter Games. However, North Korea will not be seen at the mega-event.
Here is the final list of National Olympic Committees that have qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics:
Albania
American Samoa
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Bulgaria
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
East Timor
Ecuador
Eritrea
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Great Britain
Greece
Haiti
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Iran
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nigeria
North Macedonia
Norway
Pakistan
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
ROC
Romania
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Chinese Taipei
Thailand
Turkey
Ukraine
United States
Uzbekistan
