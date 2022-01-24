List of all Winter Olympics participating countries in 2022

The 2022 Winter Olympics, a multi-sport mega-event, is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, 2022. It will be held in Beijing and venues near the neighboring towns of Yanqing and Chongli in the People's Republic of China.

It has been estimated that more than 3000 athletes and 90 NOCs will compete at the Winter Games. The sporting event is scheduled to include a record 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports. This marks an increase of seven events from the 2018 Winter Games.

Same as the 2008 Summer Olympics, the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held at the Beijing National Stadium (also known as the Bird's Nest) on February 4.

Winter olympics 2022 participating countries

As the 2022 Winter Olympics are all set to get underway, as many as 90 National Olympic Committees from Albania to Uzbekistan will be in the fray in Beijing.

NOCs like Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saudi Arabia will make their Winter Olympics debuts. Meanwhile, the likes of American Samoa and Peru will mark a comeback at the Winter Games. However, North Korea will not be seen at the mega-event.

Here is the final list of National Olympic Committees that have qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics:

Albania

American Samoa

Andorra

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

East Timor

Ecuador

Eritrea

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Great Britain

Greece

Haiti

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Pakistan

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

ROC

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Chinese Taipei

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United States

Uzbekistan

