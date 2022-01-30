Most Winter Olympic Medals - By Player & by Country

The 2022 Winter Olympics will start in less than a week. The big ticketing event is slated to take place between February 4 and 20 in Beijing, China.

The Winter Olympic Games is a major international multi-sport event held once every four years. It was first organized in 1924 in Chamonix, France. Ever since the Winter Games took place for the first time, there have been a few athletes and countries that have been on top of their game. They have scripted history in the history of the quadrennial event.

Olympics @Olympics

#StrongerTogether



@maritbjoergen @idrett @FISCrossCountry



#OnThisDay at PyeongChang 2018, Marit Bjørgen won her 14th Olympic medal, becoming the most decorated athlete in Winter Olympics history 🤯. She won a 15th one four days later! #OnThisDay at PyeongChang 2018, Marit Bjørgen won her 14th Olympic medal, becoming the most decorated athlete in Winter Olympics history 🤯. She won a 15th one four days later! #StrongerTogether@maritbjoergen @idrett @FISCrossCountry https://t.co/IOiWKDCSPv

Most Winter Olympic Medals by a Player:

#1 Marit Bjørgen

Norwegian Skier Marit Bjørgen is the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time. She has won the most number of medals at the Winter Games. She represented her country in five Olympics Salt Lake 2002, Torino 2006, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games. Marit’s total Winter Olympic medal count is 15 including 8 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

#2 Ole Einar Bjorndalen

Also known as the “King of the Biathlon”, Ole Einar Bjorndalen entered his first ever Winter Olympic games as a member of the Norwegian Biathlon team. Bjorndalen became the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, with over 45 medals and 95 World Cup wins. He bagged a total of 13 Olympic medals including 8 gold medals,4 silvers and 1 bronze medal.

Gangwon2024 @gangwon2024 The King of Biathlon is coming to PyeongChang! Ole Einar Bjorndalen

<IBU World Cup Biathlon 2017, 2-5 March> The King of Biathlon is coming to PyeongChang! Ole Einar Bjorndalen<IBU World Cup Biathlon 2017, 2-5 March> https://t.co/yniAgQ2e0s

#3 Bjørn Dæhlie

Norwegian Cross-Country Skier Bjørn Dæhlie is among the best cross-country skiers, including among the top sportspeople with the highest number of Olympic medals. He represented his country in four Olympics including Alberta 1988, Albertville 1992, Lillehammer 1994, Nagano 1998 Winter Games.

Bjørn Dæhlie has bagged 12 Winter Olympic medals, including 8 gold medals and 4 silver medals.

Most Winter Olympic Medals by Country:

This is the list of all time winter olympics medal table, which includes countries that held at least one medal from 1924 to 2018.

#1 Norway

Norway has the record for most medals, a total of 368 medals since the first Winter Olympic Games. This tally includes 132 gold medals, 125 silver, and 111 bronze.

#2 USA

Team USA has occupied the second position with a total of 307 medals, with 105 gold medals, 113 silver and 89 bronze medals.

#3 Germany

Germany is third in the list with total 240 medals, 92 gold, 88 silver and 60 bronze medals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Winter Olympic Snowboarding Events - Dates, Locations, Stadiums & more

Edited by Diptanil Roy