Winter Olympic Snowboarding Events - Dates, Locations, Stadiums & more

Snowboarding was first included at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. But despite having only featured at six editions of the Games, snowboarding has become one of the most popular and exciting sports at the Winter Olympics.
The Winter Olympics 2022 is scheduled to take place between February 5 and 15, 2022 in Beijing, China.
How many snowboarding events are in the Winter Olympics 2022?
There are 11 events in the snowboard competition at Beijing 2022, including a mixed team snowboard cross, which will be making its Winter Olympic debut after featuring at the Winter Youth Olympic Games. A total of 119 women and 119 men will compete for medals in 11 events.
What are the different Snowboarding Events at the Bejing Olympics?
Following are the snowboarding events at the Beijing Winter Games:
Men & Women:
Parallel Giant Slalom
Snowboard Cross
Halfpipe
Slopestyle
Big Air
Winter Olympic Snowboarding Events Dates & Stadiums:
The snowboard competition will take place at Genting Snow Park in the Zhangjiakou cluster. Meanwhile, the Big Air event will take place at Big Air Shougang, located in the Shougang Industrial Park.
February 5
Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1
Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2
February 6
Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1
Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2
Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 (Gold medal)
Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1
Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2
February 7
Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1
Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2
Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 (gold medal)
February 8
Women’s and Men's parallel giant slalom
February 9
Women’s halfpipe
Women’s snowboard cross
Men’s halfpipe
February 10
Women’s halfpipe
Men’s snowboard cross
February 11
Men’s halfpipe
February 12
Mixed team snowboard cross
February 14
Women’s big air
Men’s big air
February 15
Women’s big air
Men’s big air
