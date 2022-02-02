Beijing Winter Olympics: Indian team manager tests positive for Covid-19, to stay in isolation

The Indian contingent at the Beijing Winter Olympics faced a setback as their team manager tested positive for Covid-19. It happened upon their arrival at the Beijing’s International Airport.

India’s manager Mohammed Abbas Wani will be in isolation as per protocols of the organizing committee of Beijing Winter Olympics. Wani will have to stay in isolation until his two Covid-19 RT PCR tests are negative.

On Monday India’s four-member team, including Alpine skier Mohammed Arif Khan, flew to Beijing. As per the protocols of the organizing committee of the Beijing Winter Olympics, all athletes and officials are being tested for Covid-19.

As a precaution, Indian athlete and team coach Ludhar Thakur has been shifted to another flat at the Athletes Village in Beijing.

When contacted, Thakur said all is fine with them.

India’s Chef de Mission Harjinder Singh will coordinate for Wani’s re-test, Narinder Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), said in a statement.

Escalating positive cases for Covid-19 at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Over a hundred athletes and officials tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing on arrival at the Beijing International Airport last weekend.

According to reports, escalating positive cases of the virus have prompted organizers of the Games to keep competitors and officials in a closed loop bubble. They will not be allowed to visit public places freely.

“We have to be extra alert during our stay in Beijing because the competition is being held under a difficult situation due to the pandemic,” team coach Thakur said before leaving for Beijing.

Also Read Article Continues below

More than 3000 athletes, officials and delegates are expected to be present during the Winter Olympics. Since the organizers are grappling with pandemic, the spectators for the Winter Olympic torch relay will strictly be limited. Over 1000 torch-bearers are expected to carry the torch relay that started in Beijing on Wednesday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy