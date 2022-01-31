Indian team official apprehensive as Covid-19 strikes Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Over a hundred athletes and officials associated with the Winter Olympic Games in China have tested Covid-19 positive on their arrival at Beijing’s international airport in the past four days. During a routine Covid-10 PCR test at the Beijing’s international airport on Sunday, several officials and athletes tested positive on their arrival for the Games.

According to reports, escalating positive cases of the virus have prompted organizers of the Games to keep competitors and officials in a closed loop bubble and will not be allowed to visit public places freely.

More than 3000 athletes, officials and delegates are expected to be present from February 4 to 20.

It has been reported that Russia’s biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova's goal to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games is all but over, as she has twice tested positive for Covid-19 on her arrival in Beijing. Russian Olympic skeleton silver medalist Nikita Tregubov has also been ruled out of the Games along with teammate Vladistav Semyonov.

Swiss men’s ice hockey squad has also been hit by the virus, according to media reports. Goalkeeper Joren van Pottelberghe and forward Sven Senteler tested positive for Covid-19 prior to departure. This has forced the Swiss team management to make the necessary changes to the team.

However, the Australian Olympic team on social media posted about two Covid-19 positive cases in the squad. Australia's mixed curling squad consisting of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt are out of isolation and will start normal routine preparations for the Games.

The duo tested positive on arrival at Beijing International Airport and were kept in isolation. They were released Monday from quarantine after two Covid-19 negative tests. Indian team officials are also apprehensive of the contagious virus.

“We have to be extra alert during our stay in Beijing because the competition is being held under a difficult situation due to the pandemic,” said Ludhar Thakur, coach of Alpine skier Mohammed Arif Khan.

The team will fly Monday to Beijing.

Edited by shilpa17.ram