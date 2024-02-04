Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 3

Karnataka remains at the top spot in the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Medal Tally with three gold medals. They bagged a couple of gold medals on the second day of the competition.

Akash Aradhya secured a gold medal in the Boys Short Track 500m event (Ice Skating Above 17). Meanwhile, Varsha Puranik clinched a gold medal in the Girls Short Track 300m event (Ice Skating Above 17).

Telangana are second in the medal tally with one gold medal. Naiyanashri Tallur bagged the state's only gold medal on February 3 in the Girls Short Track 300m event (Ice Skating Above 17).

Uttar Pradesh (previously second) slipped to the third position in the standings with one gold medal to their name. Maharashtra are fourth in the medal tally with eight medals, having won five silver and three bronze medals. They added three silver and one bronze medal to their tally on day 2.

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have opened their medal count on the second day of the competition. They are placed fifth and sixth, respectively, with one bronze medal each.

Only six states have clinched medals at the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 thus far. With three days of sporting action to go, we can expect a few more teams to get their names on the medal tally.

Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Fixtures (Sunday, January 4) - All Times in IST

Ice Skating

Girls/Boys: NDS Stadium, Leh; 7:30 am - 10:22 am

Ice Hockey

Girls/Boys: LSRC Army Rink, Leh & NDS Stadium, Leh; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Where to watch the Khelo India Winter Games 2024?

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 can be watched live on television on DD Sports (Doordarshan Sports) from February 2 to 6. However, the ongoing edition of the Winter Games will not be live-streamed on any platform.

