Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 4

Karnataka remains at the top spot in the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Medal Tally with four gold medals. They bagged one gold medal on the third day of the competition.

Varsha Puranik clinched a gold medal for Karnataka in the Girls Short Track 500m event (Ice Skating Above 17).

Meanwhile, Telangana have retained the second position in the medal tally with a couple of gold medals and one silver medal. They added one gold medal and a silver medal to their tally on day 3.

Naiyanashri Tallur bagged a gold medal for the state on February 3 in the Girls Short Track 500m event (Ice Skating Under 17).

Maharashtra have moved to the third position in the standings with 13 medals, having won one gold, seven silver, and five bronze medals. They clinched one gold, two silver, and as many bronze medals on the third day of the tournament.

Aarav Aniruddha Patwardhan bagged the state's only gold medal on February 4 in the Boys Short Track 500m event (Ice Skating Under 17).

Uttar Pradesh are fourth in the standings with one gold medal, which they won on the opening day of the tournament.

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are placed fifth and seventh, respectively in the medal tally with one bronze medal each. Meanwhile, Ladakh have now gotten their name in the medal tally as well, after winning a bronze medal on Sunday.

Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Fixtures (Sunday, January 5) - All Times in IST

Ice Skating

Girls/Boys: Gupukh Pond, Leh (Timings are yet to be announced)

Ice Hockey

Girls/Boys: LSRC Army Rink, Leh & NDS Stadium, Leh (Timings are yet to be announced)

Where to watch the Khelo India Winter Games 2024?

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 can be watched live on television on DD Sports (Doordarshan Sports) from February 2 to 6. However, the ongoing edition of the Winter Games will not be live-streamed on any platform.

ALSO READ | Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Full Schedule, venues, and where to watch