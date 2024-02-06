Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 6

Maharashtra finish atop the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 medal tally with 20 medals, having won eight silver, six gold, and as many bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Karnataka finish second in the medal tally with eight medals, including six gold and a couple of silver medals. Ladakh are third in the standings with 15 medals, having bagged two silver, six silver, and seven bronze medals.

Telangana are Uttar Pradesh are fourth and fifth, respectively in the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 medal tally with three medals. Both states have won two gold and one silver medal in the competition.

Uttar Pradesh finished sixth in the standings with four medals (one gold, one silver, and two bronze).

ITBP are seventh in the table with two medals, having clinched one gold and as many silver medals. They bagged their first gold medal at the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in the Girls' Ice Hockey event.

Army (eighth position) opened their account in the competition with a gold medal in the Boys' Ice Hockey event. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh are ranked ninth with one silver medal.

Himachal Pradesh are 10th in the medal tally with four bronze medals, while Haryana are 11th in the standings with three bronze medals at the Khelo India Winter Games 2024.

Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana are the three states that didn't win a gold medal at the Khelo India Winter Games 2024.

Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Gold Medal Winners (February 6, 2024)

Army won the team event in Boys' Ice Hockey, while ITBP won the team event in Girls' Ice Hockey event.

Boys Ice Hockey: Team Event - Army

Girls Ice Hockey: Team Event - ITBP

