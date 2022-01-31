Real challenge during Winter Olympic Games will be pandemic, says Indian team coach Ludhar Thakur

The real challenge that Indian Alpine skier Mohammed Arif Khan will face at the February Beijing Winter Olympic Games will be the Omicron pandemic, says team coach Ludhar Thakur.

There has been no respite from Covid-19 virus since 2020 and all the competitors are gearing up for another off-the-field battle in Beijing. According to Thakur, who has vast international experience as an athlete and a coach, the main concern in China will be staying healthy.

“We have to be extra alert during our stay in Beijing because the competition is being held under a difficult situation due to the pandemic,” he added.

India's only qualified athlete for Winter Olympic Games

Gulmarg’s 31 years old skier is the only Indian athlete to have qualified for the Winter Olympic Games. He will compete in slalom and giant slalom events scheduled to be held on February 13 and 16.

“There are Covid-19 guidelines for competitors and officials. We are taking all precautions but still by any chance anything happens it could result in missing practice as well as the main Winter Games,” Thakur said before heading to Delhi’s international airport to fly to Beijing.

Last weekend, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission chair Emma Terho tested positive for Covid-19 on arriving in Beijing. Currently under isolation, she cannot leave till two Covid-19 reports confirms she doesn’t have any symptoms.

According to the Indian coach, as per the circular of the Winter Olympic Games organizing committee, the athlete and officials have to submit two Covid-19 RT PCR reports within a period of 48 hours before boarding a flight to Beijing. It’s also mandatory to submit documents online for a record.

“There will be Covid-19 test again on arrival in Beijing. The subsequent tests will be taken by the organizers after two or three days to ensure that all is good. We have our fingers crossed until we reach our destination,” said the coach.

The four-member Indian team, including Khan, will fly to Beijing on Monday. The coach says Khan will have enough time to practice in Beijing. There will be at least 80 competitors in slalom and giant slalom events, says Thakur.

“Slalom and giant slalom are technically different events. Khan has done enough preparation. But our main worry is to avoid being infected with the virus,” said Khan’s coach.

Off the playing field, Khan and Thakur are good friends. The friendship dates back to Khan’s formative years on the slopes of the Indian Himalayas in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Khan is elated that Thakur will be his coach in Beijing.

“We know each other very well. That’s why I preferred Thakur to guide me during my qualification events last year in Europe. I’m happy that he (Thakur) will be with me during the biggest test of my life in China,” Arif explained.

