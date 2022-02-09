South Korea files complaint over 'unfair' refereeing at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The South Korean delegation filed complaints with the International Skating Union and International Olympic Committee on Tuesday over 'unfair' refereeing at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
The contingent were left furious after two gold medal hopefuls were disqualified from the competition.
During the men's 1,000m short track speed skating semifinals, world-record holders Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo were disqualified for illegal late passing and lane-changing, respectively.
The Korean Skating Union President and the head of South Korea’s athletic delegation Yoon Hong-geun stated that they will also appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in order to stop unfairness from taking place again.
During a press conference, Yoon Hong-geun said:
“We hope that such things will never ever happen again in the future. The decision on the field of play will not be altered according to the sport’s rules. We are very clear on that, but are instead asking that such unfair penalties will be prevented from happening again. We are planning to protest more fiercely.
“But for the sake of all the efforts made by our athletes and related staff to come to Beijing, and because we have many races left in the remaining days, we decide to stay and finish the Games," he added. "Meanwhile, we will do whatever we can to protest against the penalties.”
Another member of the South Korean delegation also reacts
Support team leader for the South Korean contingent Choi Yong Koo also reacted to the disqualification saga. While replaying a video of the semifinals, Choi noticed that Ren Ziwei of China appeared to have his hands on the leg of Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary, who crossed the finish line first, fell and spun into the pads.
Ziwei took the gold medal in the men's 1,000m short-track speed skating event after controversial disqualification of the South Korean gold medal hopefuls.
This resulted in the Koreans filing a protest in connection with the disqualification of Hwang and Lee.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Also read: Slovenia's physiotherapist comes to rescue in Norway's mixed biathlon relay gold medal stint