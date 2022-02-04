Winter Olympics 2022: February 4 results, opening ceremony

The Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest) took centre stage on February 4 during the ravishing opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Beijing has become the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics. The city previously hosted the 2008 Games for the first time.

Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan held the Indian flag as he marched along with other nations parading during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games on Friday.

Mohammad Arif Khan is India's lone representative at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. India was the 23rd country in the Parade of Nations at Beijing.

The athletes will compete neck and neck at the Games, which will conclude on February 20. The big-ticketing event is taking place inside a 'closed loop' designed to thwart the COVID-19 virus.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 4 Results

Curling

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5

Sweden vs Australia, Results: 7-6

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5

Canada vs Switzerland, Results: 7-5

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5

Italy vs Norway, Results: 11-8

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

Czech Republic vs Italy, Results: 2-10

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

China vs Canada, Results: 6-8

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

Great Britain vs Australia, Results: 9-8

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

Sweden vs USA, Results: 7-8

Figure Skating

The top 5 teams at the end of the qualification round will qualify for the final.

Team Event - Men's Single Skating

Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program Results (Pic Credit: Olympics.com)

Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance (Pic Credit: Olympics.com)

Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program

Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program (Pic Credit: Olympics.com)

Ice Hockey

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

ROC vs Switzerland, Results:1-3

Beijing 2022 @Beijing2022 Tonight the world will celebrate together under the Olympic rings.

Let's go faster, aim higher and grow stronger by standing together at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.



#Beijing2022 #Olympics #OpeningCeremony

#TogetherForASharedFuture



📸 GettyImages Tonight the world will celebrate together under the Olympic rings.Let's go faster, aim higherand grow strongerby standing together at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.📸 GettyImages 🌃🌐Tonight the world will celebrate together under the Olympic rings.⬆️Let's go faster, aim higher↗️ and grow stronger💪 by standing together at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. #Beijing2022 #Olympics #OpeningCeremony#TogetherForASharedFuture 📸 GettyImages https://t.co/3o5ioueqD8

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Denmark vs China, Results: 5-2

