Winter Olympics 2022: February 5 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held from February 4-20 in Beijing, China.

The Winter Games will take place in 25 venues — 12 competition venues, three training venues, three Olympic villages, three medal plazas, three media centers, and one ceremony venue — spread over the three clusters.

The mega event consists of a record 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports. This marks an increase of seven events from the 2018 Winter Games.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 5 Schedule

Here's the full schedule for the games on February 5.

(Timings are as per local time)

February 5

Alpine Skiing:

Men's Downhill 3rd Training Timings: 11:00

Biathlon:

Mixed Relay 4x6km (Men and Women) Timings: 17:00

Cross Country Skiing:

Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon Timings: 15:45

Curling:

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 7

Australia vs Norway, Timings: 09:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 7

Switzerland vs Sweden, Timings: 09:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8

China vs USA, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8

Czech republic vs Great Britain, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8

Canada vs Sweden, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8

Australia vs Italy, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9

Great Britain vs Italy, Timings: 20:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9

Norway vs China, Timings: 20:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9

Czech Republic vs Switzerland, Timings: 20:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9

USA vs Canada, Timings: 20:05

Freestyle Skiing:

Men's Moguls Qualification 2, Timings: 18:00

Men's Moguls Finals 1, Timings: 19:30

Men's Moguls Finals 2, Timings: 20:05

Men's Moguls Finals 3, Timings: 20:40

Ice Hockey:

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

Canada vs Finland, Timings: 12:10

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Japan vs Denmark, Timings: 16:40

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Czech Republic vs Sweden Timings: 16:40

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

USA vs ROC Timings: 21:10

Luge:

Women's Singles Training Group B Run 3 Timings: 14:36

Women's Singles Training Group B Run 3 Timings: 16:20

Men's Sings Run 1 Timings: 19:10

Men's Sings Run 2 Timings: 20:50

Short Track Speed Skating:

Women's 500m- Heats Timings: 19:00

Men's 1000m - Heats Timings: 19:38

Mixed Team Relay - Quarterfinals Timings: 20:23

Mixed Team Relay - Semifinals Timings: 20:53

Mixed Team Relay - Final B Timings: 21:26

Ski Jumping:

Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification Results Timings: 13:15

Men's Normal Hill Individual Qualification Round Timings: 14:20

Women's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification Timings: 17:45

Women's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round Timings: 18:45

Women's Normal Hill Individual Final Timings: 19:35

Snowboard:

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1 Timings: 10:45

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2 Timings: 11:47

Speed Skating:

Women's 3000m Timings: 16:30

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal will be the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station will be the only place to watch the Games on network television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the USA network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

The network’s initial coverage typically includes the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Given the large time difference (Beijing is 12 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone in the U.S.), NBC will likely air the ceremony live before rebroadcasting it during primetime.

