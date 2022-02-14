×
Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 13)

Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 9
Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 9
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
ANALYST
Modified Feb 14, 2022 01:51 PM IST
News

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Games on February 13 (Sunday).

ALPINE SKIING:

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, who clocked a combined time of 2:09.35, bagged the gold medal in the men's giant slalom event at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday. Meanwhile, Slovenia's Zan Kranjec (2:09.54) and France's Mathieu Faivre (2:10.69) took home the silver and bronze medals respectively.

BIATHLON:

Women's 10km Pursuit

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and Tiril Eckhoff of Norway bagged the gold and bronze medals respectively. Meanwhile, Elvira Oeberg of Sweden won the silver medal in the women's 10km pursuit event.

Men's 12.5km Pursuit

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won the gold medal in the men's 12.5km pursuit event. Tarjei Boe of Norway and Latypov Eduard of the ROC bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.

13 Feb - Day9️⃣   #ShortTrackSkating - Women's 3000m Relay #Bronze Team CHINA Congratulations!✨❤️✨ #Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture  📷GettyImages https://t.co/tvXYuwzXZn

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING:

The ROC bagged the gold medal while Norway and France collected the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's 4 x 10km relay event.

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING:

Women's 3000m Relay

The Netherlands bagged the gold medal and the Republic of Korea won the silver medal in the women's 3000m relay event, while China finished third.

Men's 500m Relay

Shaoang Liu of Hungary won the gold medal, Konstantin Ivliev of ROC bagged the silver and Steven Dubois of Canada fetched the bronze in the men's 500m relay.

13 Feb - Day9️⃣   #Biathlon- Women's 10km Pursuit ✨Congratulations to MARTE OLSBU ROEISELAND - NOR for her 3rd #gold at #Beijing2022    #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture  📸GettyImages https://t.co/A8DXkkocBL

Winter Olympics 2022: February 13 Medal Count

Norway is currently at the top of the medal tally with 21 medals at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, Germany is in second position with 14 medals. USA has crawled up to third spot with 12 medals while the fourth position is occupied by the Netherlands with 12 medals.

NOCGOLD SILVERBRONZENUMBER OF MEDALS
NORWAY95721
GERMANY85114
USA65112
NETHERLANDS64212
SWEDEN53311
AUSTRIA46414
ROC45817
CHINA4329
SWITZERLAND3058
FRANCE26210
ITALY25411
JAPAN24511
SLOVENIA2226
CANADA14914
REPUBLIC OF KOREA 1315
AUSTRALIA1214
FINLAND1124
HUNGARY1023
CZECH REPUBLIC1012
NEW ZEALAND1001
SLOVAKIA1001
BELARUS0101
SPAIN0101
BELGIUM001
LATVIA0011
POLAND0011

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
