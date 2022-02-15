Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 14)

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games on February 14 (Monday).

BOBSLEIGH:

WOMEN'S MONOBOB

Former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries bagged the gold medal at the inaugural women’s monobob event. Meanwhile, Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. won the silver medal. It was the fourth medal of Meyers Taylor’s career, the most won by an athlete from the USA in Bobsled history. Christine de Bruin of Canada won bronze.

FIGURE SKATING

ICE DANCE

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France broke their own ice dance world record to clinch the Winter Olympic gold medal.

Russian world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took silver with 220.51 points. American duo of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue claimed bronze in their final Olympics.

FREESTYLE SKIING

MEN'S AERIALS

Xu Mengtao of China landed a jump with three somersaults to win the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic gold medal in women’s aerials on Monday. With this, Xu became the first woman from China to win the Olympic ski aerials event.

Xu edged defending champion Hanna Huskova of Belarus to win gold. while Huskova bagged a silver medal at the mega event. Meanwhile, American Megan Nick was a surprise bronze medalist at the event.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 13 Medal Count

Norway is currently at the top of the medal tally with 21 medals at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, Germany is in second position with 15 medals. The U.S. has crawled up to third spot with 16 medals (less gold), while fourth position is occupied by the Netherlands with 12 medals.

NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE NUMBER OF MEDALS NORWAY 9 5 7 21 GERMANY 8 5 2 15 USA 7 6 3 16 NETHERLANDS 6 4 2 12 AUSTRIA 5 6 4 15 SWEDEN 5 3 3 11 CHINA 5 3 2 10 ROC 4 6 8 18 SWITZERLAND 3 0 5 8 ITALY 2 5 4 11 JAPAN 2 4 5 11 SLOVENIA 2 3 2 7 CANADA 1 4 10 15 REPUBLIC OF KOREA 1 3 1 5 AUSTRALIA 1 2 1 4 FINLAND 1 1 2 4 HUNGARY 1 0 2 3 CZECH REPUBLIC 1 0 1 2 NEW ZEALAND 1 0 0 1 SLOVAKIA 1 0 0 1 BELARUS 0 2 0 2 SPAIN 0 1 0 1 BELGIUM 0 0 1 1 LATVIA 0 0 1 POLAND 0 0 1 1

