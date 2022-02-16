Winter Olympics results today: Updated US medal count (February 16)

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega-event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games on February 16 (Wednesday).

ALPINE SKIING

Men's Slalom Run 2

France's Noel Clement bagged a gold medal in the men's slalom event amidst adverse weather conditions at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Strolz Johannes of Austria clinched a silver medal while Foss Solevaag Sebastian of Norway bagged the bronze medal.

Indian Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan did not finish (DNF) in the men's slalom event today. Khan was India's lone representative at the Winter Games.

BIATHLON

Women's 4x6km Relay

Sweden finished first in the women's 4x6km relay at the ongoing Winter Games. Meanwhile, the ROC bagged a silver medal and Germany settled for the bronze medal.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

Women's Team Sprint

Team Germany clinched a gold medal in the women's team sprint while Sweden and ROC swept silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Men's Team Sprint

Team Norway bagged a gold medal while Finland and ROC finished in third and fourth place in the men's team sprint at the ongoing Winter Olympics.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men's Freeski Slopestyle

USA's Hall Alexander and Goepper Nicholas won gold and silver medals in the men's freeski slopestyle, Tjader Jesper of Sweden bagged the bronze medal.

Men's Aerial Final

Qi Guangpu of China won gold and Abramenko Oleksandr of Sweden clinched a silver medal and Burov IIia of ROC settled for the bronze medal.

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING

Men's 5000m Relay

Canada won the gold medal while the Republic of Korea and Italy bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 16 medal count

Norway is currently at the top of the medal tally with 28 medals at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, Germany is in the second position with 20 medals. The U.S. is in the third spot with 19 medals (less gold) while the fourth position is occupied by China with13 medals.

NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE NUMBER OF MEDALS NORWAY 13 7 8 28 GERMANY 10 6 4 20 USA 8 7 4 19 CHINA 7 4 2 13 AUSTRIA 6 7 4 17 NETHERLANDS 6 4 4 14 SWEDEN 6 4 4 14 SWITZERLAND 5 0 5 10 ROC 4 8 12 24 FRANCE 4 7 2 13 CANADA 3 4 11 18 ITALY 2 7 6 15 JAPAN 2 5 7 14 REPUBLIC OF KOREA 2 4 1 7 SLOVENIA 2 3 2 7 FINLAND 1 2 2 5 AUSTRALIA 1 2 1 4 NEW ZEALAND 1 1 0 2 HUNGARY 1 0 2 3 CZECH REPUBLIC 1 0 1 2 BELARUS 0 2 0 2 SPAIN 0 1 0 1 BELGIUM 0 0 1 1 ESTONIA 0 0 1 LATVIA 0 0 1 1 POLAND 0 0 1

