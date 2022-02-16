×
Create
Notifications

Winter Olympics results today: Updated US medal count (February 16)

Freestyle Skiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12
Freestyle Skiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 16, 2022 08:01 PM IST
News

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega-event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games on February 16 (Wednesday).

ALPINE SKIING

Men's Slalom Run 2

France's Noel Clement bagged a gold medal in the men's slalom event amidst adverse weather conditions at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Strolz Johannes of Austria clinched a silver medal while Foss Solevaag Sebastian of Norway bagged the bronze medal.

Indian Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan did not finish (DNF) in the men's slalom event today. Khan was India's lone representative at the Winter Games.

Going for the extreme💪Giving it all🔥 #Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture  📸GettyImages https://t.co/11YdI8OVcX

BIATHLON

Women's 4x6km Relay

Sweden finished first in the women's 4x6km relay at the ongoing Winter Games. Meanwhile, the ROC bagged a silver medal and Germany settled for the bronze medal.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

Women's Team Sprint

Team Germany clinched a gold medal in the women's team sprint while Sweden and ROC swept silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Men's Team Sprint

Team Norway bagged a gold medal while Finland and ROC finished in third and fourth place in the men's team sprint at the ongoing Winter Olympics.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men's Freeski Slopestyle

USA's Hall Alexander and Goepper Nicholas won gold and silver medals in the men's freeski slopestyle, Tjader Jesper of Sweden bagged the bronze medal.

Men's Aerial Final

Qi Guangpu of China won gold and Abramenko Oleksandr of Sweden clinched a silver medal and Burov IIia of ROC settled for the bronze medal.

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING

Men's 5000m Relay

Canada won the gold medal while the Republic of Korea and Italy bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively.

16 Feb - Day1️⃣2️⃣    #FreestyleSkiing - Men's Freeski Slopestyle#Gold ALEXANDER HALL - USA Congratulations!🎉✨ #Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture  📸GettyImages https://t.co/zih2zO8IYR

Winter Olympics 2022: February 16 medal count

Norway is currently at the top of the medal tally with 28 medals at the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, Germany is in the second position with 20 medals. The U.S. is in the third spot with 19 medals (less gold) while the fourth position is occupied by China with13 medals.

NOCGOLD SILVERBRONZENUMBER OF MEDALS
NORWAY137828
GERMANY106420
USA87419
CHINA74213
AUSTRIA67417
NETHERLANDS64414
SWEDEN64414
SWITZERLAND50510
ROC481224
FRANCE47213
CANADA341118
ITALY27615
JAPAN25714
REPUBLIC OF KOREA2417
SLOVENIA
2327
FINLAND1225
AUSTRALIA1214
NEW ZEALAND1102
HUNGARY1023
CZECH REPUBLIC1012
BELARUS0202
SPAIN0101
BELGIUM0011
ESTONIA001
LATVIA0011
POLAND001
Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Figure Skater Kamila Valieva reacts after getting clearance, Sha’Carri Richardson questions double standards

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी