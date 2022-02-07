Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 7)

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega-event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Games on February 7 (Monday).

SNOWBOARDING

MEN'S SLOPESTYLE

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot bagged the gold medal in the men’s slopestyle event. From fighting cancer to finishing on top, he's had a dream journey.

Meanwhile, Su Yiming of China won the silver medal and Mark McMorris of Canada won bronze.

SPEED SKATING

WOMEN's 1500M

Dutch skater Ireen Wüst won her second straight gold in the women's 1,500m speed skating event, becoming one of the most decorated speedskaters in Olympic history.

Miho Takagi of Japan claimed a silver medal while Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands won a bronze medal.

FIGURE SKATING

TEAM EVENT

Russia (ROC) bagged the gold medal, which is the nation's second gold medal in three editions of the team event. Meanwhile, Team USA took the silver medal while Japan won the bronze medal, their first team medal.

BIATHLON

WOMEN'S 15KM INDIVIDUAL EVENT

Denise Herrmann of Germany won Olympic gold in the women's 15km individual biathlon. Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France finished 9.4 seconds behind Herrmann to win a silver medal and Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland settled for the bronze.

WOMEN'S GIANT SLALOM

Swedish skier Sara Hector won a gold medal in the women’s giant slalom event while Federica Brignone of Italy a silver medal and Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland bagged a bronze medal.

ALPINE SKIING

MEN'S DOWNHILL

Beat Feuz of Switzerland won a gold medal in the men’s downhill event. Johan Clarey of France won silver while two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria bagged a bronze medal.

MEN'S 1,000 METERS

Ren Ziwei of China won gold in the men’s 1,000m in the short-track speedskating event. Li Wenlong of China bagged a silver medal and Liu Shaoang of Hungary took the bronze.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 7 Medal Count

Sweden replaced Norway to occupy the first position in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics medal tally on February 7. The ROC has been giving phenomenal performances at the Winter Games. They are currently in second place while the Netherlands are in the third position.

NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL MEDAL COUNT SWEDEN 3 0 0 3 ROC 2 3 2 7 NETHERLANDS 2 2 1 5 CHINA 2 2 0 4 GERMANY 2 1 0 3 NORWAY 2 0 2 4 SLOVENIA 2 1 0 3 ITALY 1 3 1 5 CANADA 1 1 4 6 JAPAN 1 1 2 4 AUSTRALIA 1 0 1 2 SWITZERLAND 1 0 1 2 NEW ZEALAND 1 0 0 1 FRANCE 0 3 0 3 USA 0 3 0 3 AUSTRIA 0 2 2 4 HUNGARY 0 0 2 2 FINLAND 0 0 1 1 POLAND 0 0 1 1

