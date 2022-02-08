Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 8)

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Games on February 8 (Tuesday).

Alpine Skiing:

Men's Super G

Matthias Mayer of Austria bagged a gold medal while Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the USA won a silver medal. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway settled for the bronze.

Biathlon:

Men's 20km individual

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France finished first, Belarus' Anton Smolski won the silver medal while Boe Johannes Thingnes of Norway took the bronze.

Cross Country Skiing:

Women's Sprint Free Finals:

Team Sweden dominated the women's sprint free finals as Jonna Sundling bagged a gold medal and Maja Dahlqvist won silver. Diggins Jessie of the USA bagged a bronze medal.

Men's Sprint Free Semifinals:

Norway's Klaebo Johannes Hoesflot bagged a gold medal, Federico Pellegrino of Italy won a silver medal and Alexander Terentev of ROC finished third.

Freestyle Skiing:

Women's Freeski Big Air Final:

Eileen Gu of China clinched a gold medal while Tess Ledeux of France won the silver. Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland came up third.

Snowboarding:

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Finals:

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic won gold to successfully defend her Winter Olympic snowboard parallel giant slalom title. Daniela Ulbing of Austria finished second and Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia won the bronze medal.

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Final:

Second-seeded Benjamin Karl of Austria bagged a gold medal while Tim Mastnak of Slovenia won a silver medal and Russian athlete Vic Wild swept the bronze.

Speed Skating:

Men's 1500m

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Winter Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters event. Meanwhile, compatriot Thomas Krol won a silver medal whereas the bronze went to South Korea’s Kim Min-seok.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 8 Medal Count

NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL MEDAL COUNT SWEDEN 4 1 1 6 NETHERLANDS 3 3 1 7 CHINA 3 2 0 5 GERMANY 3 2 0 5 NORWAY 3 1 4 8 ITALY 2 4 1 7 ROC 2 3 5 10 AUSTRIA 2 3 2 7 SLOVENIA 2 1 2 5 FRANCE 1 4 0 5 CANADA 1 1 4 6 JAPAN 1 1 2 4 SWITZERLAND 1 0 2 3 AUSTRALIA 1 0 1 2 CZECH REPUBLIC 1 0 0 1 NEW ZEALAND 1 0 0 1 USA 0 4 1 5 BELARUS 0 1 0 1 HUNGARYFINLANDREPUBLIC OF KOREA POLAND 0000 0000 2111 2111

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee