Winter Olympics results today: Updated US Medal count (February 8)

Luge - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 4
Luge - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 4
Modified Feb 08, 2022 09:32 PM IST
The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here is a roundup of all the medals won at the Beijing 2022 Games on February 8 (Tuesday).

Alpine Skiing:

Men's Super G

Matthias Mayer of Austria bagged a gold medal while Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the USA won a silver medal. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway settled for the bronze.

08 Feb-Day 4️⃣#AlpineSkiing - Men's Super-G MATTHIAS MAYER has successfully won the #Gold! Congratulations!#Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture 📸GettyImages https://t.co/oqNrLyvqu3

Biathlon:

Men's 20km individual

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France finished first, Belarus' Anton Smolski won the silver medal while Boe Johannes Thingnes of Norway took the bronze.

Cross Country Skiing:

Women's Sprint Free Finals:

Team Sweden dominated the women's sprint free finals as Jonna Sundling bagged a gold medal and Maja Dahlqvist won silver. Diggins Jessie of the USA bagged a bronze medal.

#CrossCountrySkiing - Women´s Sprint Free #Silver MAJA DAHLQVIST 🎉💪 twitter.com/Olympics/statu…

Men's Sprint Free Semifinals:

Norway's Klaebo Johannes Hoesflot bagged a gold medal, Federico Pellegrino of Italy won a silver medal and Alexander Terentev of ROC finished third.

#CrossCountrySkiing - Men´s Sprint Free #Bronze ALEXANDER TERENTEV 💓 twitter.com/Olympics/statu…

Freestyle Skiing:

Women's Freeski Big Air Final:

Eileen Gu of China clinched a gold medal while Tess Ledeux of France won the silver. Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland came up third.

Snowboarding:

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Finals:

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic won gold to successfully defend her Winter Olympic snowboard parallel giant slalom title. Daniela Ulbing of Austria finished second and Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia won the bronze medal.

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Final:

Second-seeded Benjamin Karl of Austria bagged a gold medal while Tim Mastnak of Slovenia won a silver medal and Russian athlete Vic Wild swept the bronze.

#Snowboard - Men's Parallel Giant Slalom ✨Congratulations to BENJAMIN KARL on winning the #Gold!#Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen#TogetherForASharedFuture 📸GettyImages https://t.co/nZObCR1z5w

Speed Skating:

Men's 1500m

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Winter Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters event. Meanwhile, compatriot Thomas Krol won a silver medal whereas the bronze went to South Korea’s Kim Min-seok.

Winter Olympics 2022: February 8 Medal Count

NOCGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL MEDAL COUNT
SWEDEN4116
NETHERLANDS 3317
CHINA3205
GERMANY3205
NORWAY3148
ITALY2417
ROC23510
AUSTRIA2327
SLOVENIA2125
FRANCE1405
CANADA1146
JAPAN1124
SWITZERLAND1023
AUSTRALIA1012
CZECH REPUBLIC 1001
NEW ZEALAND1001
USA0415
BELARUS0101
HUNGARYFINLANDREPUBLIC OF KOREA POLAND0000000021112111

Also read: Slovenia's physiotherapist comes to rescue in Norway's mixed biathlon relay gold medal stint

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

