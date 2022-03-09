Ukrainian team continues its incredible show at Winter Paralympics to be placed third on medal tally

Ukrainian athletes rose above challenging circumstances back home to begin their 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics campaign on a high. Currently reeling under bombardment from Russian troops, the nation's athletes held their nerve to claim the third spot in the medal tally with six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals.

China are on top with 31 medals (10 gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals), while Canada are placed second with 16 medals (seven gold, two silver and seven bronze medals).

Ukrainian athletes speak after winning medals at 2022 Winter Paralympics

Team Ukraine secured a clean sweep of medals in a couple of Para Biathlon events at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing on Tuesday (March 7).

Iryna Bui led the first Ukrainian podium sweep of the day in the women's middle distance standings. Her compatriots Oleksandra Kononova and Liudmyla Liashenko claimed silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Ukrainian contingent has its thoughts and prayers with those fighting the invasion back home. Silver medallist Kononova said she was proud to share the podium with her compatriots but admitted her mind is completely with her country at war.

"This medal is really special and unique for me because now we have a very difficult emotional pressure," she said. "Despite that I'm physically here and competing, all my thoughts, my heart and my soul is with my family and with my child. Emotionally, it's very difficult to focus and to concentrate on the race and the competition, so this is the most difficult Paralympic Games for me."

The multi-sports event is scheduled to be held from March 4-13. Para-athletes from across the globe are competing in 78 events, including 39 for men, 35 for women and four mixed events.

