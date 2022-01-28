Top 5 Female Winter Olympic Snowboarders to look out for

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will start from February 4 to 20. There are 11 snowboarding events at the upcoming Wither Games.

The events range from big air, where snowboarders can be seen sliding down a gigantic slope to land complicated tricks, to slopestyle, which shares similar moves to skateboarding like grinds and spins.

Multiple elite snowboarders, including Chloe Kim and Jamie Andersen, will be among the many to watch out for in Beijing.

Snowboarders to watch out for at Beijing Winter Games:

Chloe Kim:

Age: 21

Hometown: Torrance, California

Country: United States

The Korean-American professional athlete has been snowboarding since she was four and competing professionally since age 13, and is currently the No. 3 ranked women’s halfpipe snowboarder in the world.

When Chloe Kim competed in her first-ever Winter Olympics at 17, she scripted history by becoming the youngest female snowboarder in the world to win an Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The snowboarding prodigy surpassed Kelly Clark's record, who had won gold when she was 18. She is a six-time X Games gold medalist and the first woman to win two gold medals in snowboarding at the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old is also the World, Olympic, Youth Olympic, and X Games champion in the halfpipe and the first snowboarder to win the title at all four major events.

Jamie Anderson

Age: 31

Hometown: South Lake Tahoe, California

Country: United States

Jamie Louise Anderson is an American professional snowboarder. She is a two-time Winter Olympics gold medallist. She bagged gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and repeated the feat at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

This made her the first ever female snowboarder to achieve the feat. The 31-year-old has also clinched gold medals in slopestyle at the Winter X Games in consecutive years in 2007-8 and 2012-13.

Anna Gasser

Age: 30

Hometown: Milstatt, Austria

Country: Austria

Anna Gasser is an Austrian snowboarder, competing in slopestyle and big air. She is the 2018 Olympic Big Air Champion. The 30-year-old started to compete in snowboarding in the 2010/2011 season. However, she was an accomplished gymnast before competing in slopestyle. Gasser was part of the Austrian National Gymnastics Team.

Gasser holds 6 Winter X Games medals, including 4 gold medals, and also claimed the 2017 World Championship title in Big Air.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Age: 20

Hometown: Wanaka, New Zealand

Country: New Zealand

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott snowboarder, specialized in slopestyle and big air competitions. The 20-year-old bagged a bronze medal in the women's big air event at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Beijing will be Sadowski-Synott’s second Winter Olympics. The Kiwi rider is expected to turn up to compete in Slopestyle and Big Air after such a successful 2020-2021 season.

Synott clinched a gold medal in the slopestyle event at the Winter X Games in Hafjell, Norway in 2019. She also bagged a silver medal in the slopestyle event, and the bronze in the big air, at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado in 2021.

That is not it, the snowboarder also won another gold medal in the slopestyle at the 2021 FIS Snowboard World Championships.

Laurie Blouin

Age: 25

Hometown: Quebec City, Quebec

Country: Canada

Laurie Blouin is a freestyle snowboarder. Blouin bagged a silver medal in slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

She bagged four medals at the X Games. She bagged gold in Big Air in 2019, meanwhile clinched silver in 2020, bronze in 2021 and 2022 in slopestyle. Blouin is also a gold medallist in the Big Air event at the 2021 world championships in Aspen.

