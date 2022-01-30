×
USA Winter Olympics Medals: List of biggest winners from 1924

Team USA Departs For Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
ANALYST
Modified Jan 30, 2022 12:16 PM IST
Listicle

The United States of America (USA) made its first appearance at the Winter Olympic Games in Chamonix in 1924, and has attended every event since then. The nation is ranked second behind Norway with the most medals won at the Winter Games.

Norway has the record for most medals, a total of 368 medals since the first Winter Olympic Games. This tally includes 132 gold medals, 125 silver, and 111 bronze.

How many Winter Olympic medals has USA won?

Team USA has occupied the second position with a total of 307 medals.

How many Winter Olympic gold medals has USA won?

Team USA has bagged 105 gold medals, 113 silver and 89 bronze medals so far at the Winter Olympics.

Which American athletes have the most number of Winter Olympic medals?

#3 Apolo Anton Ohno is an American retired short track speed skating competitor and an eight-time medalist (two gold, two silver, four bronze) in the Winter Olympics. Ohno is the most decorated American Olympian at the Winter Olympics and was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2019.

#2 Bonnie Kathleen Blair is another athlete. She is a retired American speed skater. She is one of the top skaters of her era, and one of the most decorated athletes in Olympic history. Blair competed for the United States in four Olympics, winning five gold medals and one bronze medal.

#1 Edward Patrick Francis Eagan was an American boxer and bobsledder. He's known for winning a gold medal each during the Summer as well as the Winter Olympics in different disciplines.

Eagan won gold in boxing at the 1920 Summer Olympics and a Winter Olympics gold in four-man bobsled in 1932. Finally, Eagan is one of the few athletes who have competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympic games.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
