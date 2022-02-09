Winter Olympics 2022: February 10 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics are currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here's the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 10.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 10 Schedule

(Timings are as per local time)

February 10

ALPINE SKIING:

Men's Alpine Combined Downhill | Timings: 10:30;

Men's Alpine Combined Slalom | Timings: 14:45.

BOBSLEIGH:

2- Man Official Training | Timings: 14:45;

Women's Monobob Official Training | Timings: 17:55.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING:

Women's 10km classic Timings: 15:00.

CURLING:

Women's Round Robin Session 1 | Timings: 09:05

Great Britain vs Switzerland;

Denmark vs China;

Sweden vs Japan;

ROC vs USA.

Women's Round Robin Session 2 | Timings: 14:05

USA vs Sweden;

Norway vs Canada;

China vs ROC;

Great Britain vs Italy.

Women's Round Robin Session 2 | Timings: 20:05

Canada vs Republic of Korea;

Sweden vs Great Britain;

USA vs Denmark;

China vs Switzerland.

FIGURE SKATING:

Men's Singles Skating - Free Skating | Timings: 09:30.

FREE STYLE SKIING:

Mixed Team Arials Final 1 | Timings: 19:00;

Mixed Team Arials Final 2 | Timings: 19:50.

ICE HOCKEY:

Men's Preliminary Round Group C

Sweden vs Latvia | Timings: 12:10.

Men's Preliminary Round Group C

Finland vs Slovakia | Timings: 16:40.

Men's Preliminary Round Group A

USA vs China | Timings: 21:10.

Men's Preliminary Round Group A

Canada vs Germany | Timings: 21:10.

LUGE:

Team Relay Competition | Timings: 21:30.

SKELETON:

Men Heat 1 | Timings: 09:30;

Men Heat 2 | Timings: 11:00.

SKI JUMPING:

Men's Large Hill Official Training 2 | Timings: 18:00.

SNOWBOARD:

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1 | Timings: 09:30;

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2 | Timings: 09:58;

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 | Timings: 10:25;

Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1 | Timings: 11:15;

Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2 | Timings: 12:10;

Men's Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals | Timings: 14:00;

Men's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals | Timings: 14:37;

Men's Snowboard Cross Semifinals | Timings: 14:58;

Men's Snowboard Cross Small Finals | Timings: 15:15;

Women's Snowboard Cross Big Finals.

SPEED SKATING:

Women's 5000m | Timings: 20:00.

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch the Games on television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the USA network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

