Winter Olympics 2022: February 12 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics are currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here's the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 12.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 12 Schedule

(Timings are as per local time)

February 12

ALPINE SKIING:

Women's Downhill First Training | Timings:11:00

BIATHLON:

Men's 10km Sprint | Timings: 17:00

BOBSLEIGH:

Women's Monobob Official Training Heat 5 | Timings: 10:10

2 Man Official Training Heat 5 | Training: 12:40

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING:

Women's 4x5Km Relay | Training: 15:30

CURLING:

Women's Round Robin Session 4 | Timings: 09:05

Sweden vs Canada

Republic of Korea vs ROC

Japan vs Denmark

Women's Round Robin Session 5 | Timings: 14:05

Italy vs China

Canada vs Sweden

USA vs Norway

Women's Round Robin Session 4 | Timings: 20:05

ROC vs Japan

Denmark vs Switzerland

Great Britain vs USA

Sweden vs China

FIGURE SKATING:

Ice Dance - Rhythym Dance Timings: 19:00

ICE HOCKEY:

Men's Preliminary Round Group A

Canada vs USA | Timings: 12:10.

Women's Playoffs Quarterfinals

ROC vs Switzerland | Timings: 12:10

Men's Preliminary Round Group A

Germany vs China| Timings: 16:40

Women's Playoffs Quarterfinals

Finland vs Japan | Timings: 16:40

Men's Preliminary Round Group B

ROC vs Czech Republic | Timings: 21:10.

Men's Preliminary Round Group B

Switzerland vs Denmark | Timings: 21:10.

NORDIC COMBINED:

Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 1 | Training: 14:00

SKELETON:

Women Heat 3 | Timings: 20:20

Women Heat 4| Timings: 21:55

SKI JUMPING:

Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round For Competition | Timing: 18:00

Men's Large Hill Individual 1st Round | Timings: 19:00

Men's Large Hill Individual Final Round | Timings: 20:00

SNOWBOARD:

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals | Timings: 10:00

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Semifinals | Timings: 10:30

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Small Finals | Timings: 10:50

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Big Finals

SPEED SKATING:

Women's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals | Timings: 16:00

Men's 500m | Timings: 16:53

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch the Games on television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the US network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: South Korea files complaint over 'unfair' refereeing at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Edited by Diptanil Roy