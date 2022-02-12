Winter Olympics 2022: February 13 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will continue until February 20.

Here's the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 13.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 13 Schedule

(Timings are as per local time)

February 13

ALPINE SKIING:

Men's Giant SlalomRun 1 | Timings:10:15

Women's Downhill 2nd Training | Timings:11:00

Men's Giant SlalomRun 2 | Timings:13:45

BIATHLON:

Women's 10km Pursuit | Timings: 17:00

Women's 12.5km Pursuit | Timings: 18:45

BOBSLEIGH:

Women's Monobob Heat 1 | Timings: 09:30

Women's Monobob Heat 2 | Timings: 11:00

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING:

Men's 4x10km Relay | Timings: 15:00

CURLING:

Men's Round Robin Session 6 | Timings: 09:05

Norway vs Sweden

China vs Great Britain

USA vs Canada

Italy vs ROC

CURLING:

Women's Round Robin Session 6 | Timings: 14:05

Denmark vs Great Britain

USA vs Sweden

Republic of Korea vs China

Switzerland vs Canada

Men's Round Robin Session 6 | Timings: 20:05

Great Britain vs Denmark

Switzerland vs Italy

China vs USA

FREESTYLE SKIING:

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1 | Timings: 10:00

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2 | Timings: 11:00

Women's Aerial Qualification 1 | Timings: 19:00

Women's Aerial Qualification 2 | Timings: 19:45

ICE HOCKEY:

Men's Preliminary Round Group C

Slovakia vs Latvia | Timings: 12:10.

Men's Preliminary Round Group C

Finland vs Sweden | Timings: 16:40

Men's Preliminary Round Group A

China vs Canada | Timings: 21:10

Men's Preliminary Round Group A

USA vs Germany | Timings: 21:10

NORDIC COMBINED:

Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 2 | Training: 15:00

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING:

Men's 500m- Quarterfinals | Training: 19:00

Men's 500m- Semifinals | Training: 19:27

Women's 3000m Relay Final B | Training: 19:35

Women's 3000m Relay Final A | Training: 19:44

Men's 500m- Final B | Training: 20:09

Men's 500m- Final A | Training: 20:14

SKI JUMPING:

Men's Large Hill Official Training 3 | Training: 19:00

SPEED SKATING:

Men's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals | Training: 21:00

Women's 500 | Training: 21:56

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch it on television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the Games will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the US network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: South Korea files complaint over 'unfair' refereeing at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee