Winter Olympics 2022: February 13 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will continue until February 20.
Here's the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 13.
Winter Olympics 2022 – February 13 Schedule
(Timings are as per local time)
February 13
ALPINE SKIING:
Men's Giant SlalomRun 1 | Timings:10:15
Women's Downhill 2nd Training | Timings:11:00
Men's Giant SlalomRun 2 | Timings:13:45
BIATHLON:
Women's 10km Pursuit | Timings: 17:00
Women's 12.5km Pursuit | Timings: 18:45
BOBSLEIGH:
Women's Monobob Heat 1 | Timings: 09:30
Women's Monobob Heat 2 | Timings: 11:00
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING:
Men's 4x10km Relay | Timings: 15:00
CURLING:
Men's Round Robin Session 6 | Timings: 09:05
Norway vs Sweden
China vs Great Britain
USA vs Canada
Italy vs ROC
CURLING:
Women's Round Robin Session 6 | Timings: 14:05
Denmark vs Great Britain
USA vs Sweden
Republic of Korea vs China
Switzerland vs Canada
Men's Round Robin Session 6 | Timings: 20:05
Great Britain vs Denmark
Switzerland vs Italy
China vs USA
FREESTYLE SKIING:
Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1 | Timings: 10:00
Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2 | Timings: 11:00
Women's Aerial Qualification 1 | Timings: 19:00
Women's Aerial Qualification 2 | Timings: 19:45
ICE HOCKEY:
Men's Preliminary Round Group C
Slovakia vs Latvia | Timings: 12:10.
Men's Preliminary Round Group C
Finland vs Sweden | Timings: 16:40
Men's Preliminary Round Group A
China vs Canada | Timings: 21:10
Men's Preliminary Round Group A
USA vs Germany | Timings: 21:10
NORDIC COMBINED:
Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 2 | Training: 15:00
SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING:
Men's 500m- Quarterfinals | Training: 19:00
Men's 500m- Semifinals | Training: 19:27
Women's 3000m Relay Final B | Training: 19:35
Women's 3000m Relay Final A | Training: 19:44
Men's 500m- Final B | Training: 20:09
Men's 500m- Final A | Training: 20:14
SKI JUMPING:
Men's Large Hill Official Training 3 | Training: 19:00
SPEED SKATING:
Men's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals | Training: 21:00
Women's 500 | Training: 21:56
How to watch the Winter Olympics?
NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch it on television.
Many of the major events and competitions at the Games will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the US network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.
