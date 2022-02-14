Winter Olympics 2022: February 14 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will continue until February 20.
Here's the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 14.
Winter Olympics 2022 – February 14 Schedule
(Timings are as per local time)
February 14
ALPINE SKIING:
Women's Downhill 3rd Training | Timings:13:00
BOBSLEIGH:
Women's Monobob Heat 3 | Timings: 09:30
Women's Monobob Heat 4 | Timings: 11:00
2-Men Heat 1 | Timings: 20:05
2-Men Heat 2 | Timings: 21:40
CURLING:
Women's Round Robin Session 7 | Timings: 09:05
China vs Japan
Canada vs ROC
USA vs Republic of Korea
Men's Round Robin Session 7 | Timings: 14:05
Canada vs Italy
Denmark vs Norway
ROC vs Sweden
Switzerland vs Great Britain
Women's Round Robin Session 8 | Timings: 20:05
Switzerland vs Sweden
Great Britain vs Canada
Japan vs Republic of Korea
Denmark vs ROC
FIGURE SKATING:
Ice Dance - Free Dance | Timings: 9:15
FREESTYLE SKIING:
Women's Aerials Final 1 | Timings: 19:00
Women's Aerials Final 2 | Timings: 20:00
ICE HOCKEY:
Women's Play-Offs Semifinals
Canada vs Switzerland | Timings: 12:10.
Women's Play-Offs Semifinals
USA vs Finland | Timings: 21:10
NORDIC COMBINED:
Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 3 | Training: 14:00
SKI JUMPING:
Men's Team Trial Round For Competition | Training: 18:00
Men's Team 1st Round | Training: 19:00
Men's Team Final Round | Training: 20:06
SNOWBOARD:
Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1 | Training: 9:30
Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2 | Training: 10:15
Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3 | Training: 11:00
Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1 | Training: 13:30
Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2 | Training: 14:15
Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3 | Training: 15:00
How to watch the Winter Olympics?
NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch it on television.
Many of the major events and competitions at the Games will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the US network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.
