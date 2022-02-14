Winter Olympics 2022: February 15 schedule and streaming details

The ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, has already witnessed a series of new records and spectacular performances. More fireworks can be expected in the remaining few days of this mega event.

On that note, let's take a look at the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 15.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 15 Schedule

(Timings are as per local time)

February 15

ALPINE SKIING:

Women's Downhill | Timings:11:00

BIATHLON:

Men's 4x7.5km Relay | Timings:17:00

BOBSLEIGH:

2- Women's Official Training Heat 1 | Timings:17:00

2-man Heat 3 | Timings: 20:15

2-man Heat 4 | Timings:21:50

CURLING:

Men's Round Robin Session 9 | Timings: 09:05

ROC vs Norway

Canada vs China

Switzerland vs USA

Sweden vs Denmark

Women's Round Robin Session 9 | Timings: 14:05

China vs ROC

Sweden vs Denmark

USA vs Switzerland

Great Britain vs Japan

Men's Round Robin Session 10 | Timings: 20:05

Sweden vs Great Britain

Italy vs USA

Norway vs China

ROC vs Canada

FIGURE SKATING:

Women's Single Skating- Short Program | Timings: 18:00

FREESTYLE SKIING:

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1 | Timings: 9:30

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2 | Timings: 9:57

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 | Timings: 10:24

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1 | Timings: 12:30

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1 | Timings: 13:33

Men's Aerials Final 1 | Timings: 19:00

Men's Aerials Final 2 | Timings: 19:45

ICE HOCKEY:

Men's Qualification Play-Offs

Slovakia vs Germany | Timings: 12:10.

Men's Qualification Play-Offs

Denmark vs Latvia | Timings: 12:10.

Men's Qualification Play-Offs

Czech Republic vs Switzerland | Timings: 16:40

Men's Qualification Play-Offs

Canada vs China | Timings: 21:10

NORDIC COMBINED:

Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round | Timings: 15:00

Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round | Timings: 16:00

Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Cross Country | Timings: 19:00

SNOWBOARD:

Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1 | Timings: 9:30

Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2 | Timings: 9:52

Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 | Timings: 10:15

Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1 | Timings: 13:00

Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2 | Timings: 13:22

Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 | Timings: 13:45

SPEED SKATING:

Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals | Timings: 14:30

Women's Team Pursuit Final B | Timings: 16:22

Women's Team Pursuit Final A

Men's Team Pursuit Final B | Timings: 16:41

Men's Team Pursuit Final A | Timings: 16:47

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch it on television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the Games will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the US network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

