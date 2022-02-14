Winter Olympics 2022: February 15 schedule and streaming details

The ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, has already witnessed a series of new records and spectacular performances. More fireworks can be expected in the remaining few days of this mega event.
On that note, let's take a look at the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 15.
Winter Olympics 2022 – February 15 Schedule
(Timings are as per local time)
February 15
ALPINE SKIING:
Women's Downhill | Timings:11:00
BIATHLON:
Men's 4x7.5km Relay | Timings:17:00
BOBSLEIGH:
2- Women's Official Training Heat 1 | Timings:17:00
2-man Heat 3 | Timings: 20:15
2-man Heat 4 | Timings:21:50
CURLING:
Men's Round Robin Session 9 | Timings: 09:05
ROC vs Norway
Canada vs China
Switzerland vs USA
Sweden vs Denmark
Women's Round Robin Session 9 | Timings: 14:05
China vs ROC
Sweden vs Denmark
USA vs Switzerland
Great Britain vs Japan
Men's Round Robin Session 10 | Timings: 20:05
Sweden vs Great Britain
Italy vs USA
Norway vs China
ROC vs Canada
FIGURE SKATING:
Women's Single Skating- Short Program | Timings: 18:00
FREESTYLE SKIING:
Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1 | Timings: 9:30
Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2 | Timings: 9:57
Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 | Timings: 10:24
Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1 | Timings: 12:30
Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1 | Timings: 13:33
Men's Aerials Final 1 | Timings: 19:00
Men's Aerials Final 2 | Timings: 19:45
ICE HOCKEY:
Men's Qualification Play-Offs
Slovakia vs Germany | Timings: 12:10.
Men's Qualification Play-Offs
Denmark vs Latvia | Timings: 12:10.
Men's Qualification Play-Offs
Czech Republic vs Switzerland | Timings: 16:40
Men's Qualification Play-Offs
Canada vs China | Timings: 21:10
NORDIC COMBINED:
Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round | Timings: 15:00
Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round | Timings: 16:00
Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Cross Country | Timings: 19:00
SNOWBOARD:
Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1 | Timings: 9:30
Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2 | Timings: 9:52
Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 | Timings: 10:15
Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1 | Timings: 13:00
Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2 | Timings: 13:22
Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 | Timings: 13:45
SPEED SKATING:
Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals | Timings: 14:30
Women's Team Pursuit Final B | Timings: 16:22
Women's Team Pursuit Final A
Men's Team Pursuit Final B | Timings: 16:41
Men's Team Pursuit Final A | Timings: 16:47
How to watch the Winter Olympics?
NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch it on television.
Many of the major events and competitions at the Games will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the US network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.
