Winter Olympics 2022: February 16 schedule and streaming details

The ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, has already witnessed a series of new records and spectacular performances. More fireworks can be expected in the remaining few days of this mega event, which will continue until February 20.

On that note, let's take a look at the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 16.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 16 Schedule

(Timings are as per local time)

February 16

ALPINE SKIING:

Men's Slalum Run 1 | Timings:11:00

Men's Slalum Run 2 | Timings: 13:45

BIATHLON:

Women's 4x6km Relay | Timings:15:45

BOBSLEIGH:

4- Men's Official Training Heat 1 | Timings: 9:40

2 - Women's Official Training Heat 3 | Timings: 14:10

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING:

Women's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals | Timings: 15:15

Men's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals | Timings: 15:15

Women's Team Sprint Classic Finals | Timings: 17:15

Men's Team Sprint Classic Finals | Timings: 17:45

CURLING:

Women's Round Robin Session 10 | Timings: 09:05

Canada vs USA

Switzerland vs Republic of Korea

China vs Great Britain

Men's Round Robin Session 11 | Timings: 14:05

China vs Switzerland

Great Britain vs ROC

Italy vs Denmark

Women's Round Robin Session 11 | Timings: 20:05

Republic of Korea vs Denmark

Japan vs USA

ROC vs Sweden

Canada vs China

FREESTYLE SKIING:

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1 | Timings: 9:30

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2 | Timings: 9:58

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 | Timings: 10:26

Men's Aerials Final 1 | Timings: 19:00

Men's Aerials Final 2 | Timings: 19:45

ICE HOCKEY:

Men's Play-Offs Quarterfinals

USA vs Slovakia | Timings: 12:10.

Men's Play-Offs Quarterfinals

ROC vs Denmark | Timings: 14:00

Women's Bronze Medal Game

Finland vs Switzerland | Timings: 19:30

NORDIC COMBINED:

Gundersen Large Hill/10km Official Training 4 | Timings: 15:00

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING:

Women's 1500m Quarterfinals | Timings: 19:30

Women's 1500m Semifinals | Timings: 20:15

Men's 5000m Relay- Final B | Timings: 20:32

Men's 5000m Relay- Final A | Timings: 20:44

Women's 1500m - Final B | Timings: 21:11

Women's 1500m - Final A | Timings: 21:18

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch it on television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the Games are being broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). The tournament can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the US network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

