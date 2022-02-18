Winter Olympics 2022: February 19 schedule and streaming details

The ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, has already witnessed a series of new records and spectacular performances. More fireworks can be expected in the remaining few days of this mega event, which will continue until February 20.

On that note, let's take a look at the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 19.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 19 Schedule

(Timings are as per local time)

ALPINE SKIING:

Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals | Timings: 11:00

Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 Finals | Timings: 11:47

Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals | Timings: 12:14

Mixed Team Parallel Small Finals | Timings: 12:37

Mixed Team Parallel Big Finals | Timings: 12:46

BOBSLEIGH:

4- Man Heat 1 | Timings: 9:30

4- Man Heat 2 | Timings: 11:05

2- Woman Heat 3 | Timings: 20:00

2- Woman Heat 4 | Timings: 21:30

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING:

Men's 50km Mass Start Free | Timings: 14:00

CURLING:

Men's Gold Medal Game

Sweden vs Great Britain | Timings: 14:05

Women's Bronze Medal Game | Timings: 20:05

FIGURE SKATING:

Pair Skating-Free Skating | Timings: 19:00

FREESTYLE SKIING:

Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1 | Timings: 9:30

Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2 | Timings: 9:58

Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 | Timings: 10:25

ICE HOCKEY

Men's Bronze Medal Game | Timings: 21:10

SPEED SKATING:

Men's Mass Start Semifinals | Timings: 15:00

Women's Mass Start Semifinals | Timings: 15:45

Men's Mass Start Finals | Timings: 16:30

Women's Mass Start Finals | Timings: 17:00

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch it on television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the Games are being broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). The tournament can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the US network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

