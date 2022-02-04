Winter Olympics 2022: February 4 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics will officially kick off on Friday (February 4). The multi-sporting event is scheduled to take place between February 4-20, 2022 in Beijing, China.

The Beijing Winter Games will hold its opening and closing ceremonies at the Beijing National Stadium (also known as Bird’s Nest) on February 4 and 20, respectively.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 4 Schedule

(Timings are according to Beijing Time)

February 4

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Timings: 8:00pm

Curling:

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5

Sweden vs Australia, Timings: 08:35

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5

Canada vs Switzerland, Timings: 08:35

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5

Italy vs Norway, Timings: 08:35

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

Czech republic vs Italy, Timings: 13:35

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

China vs Canada, Timings: 13:35

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

Great Britain vs Australia, Timings: 13:35

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

Sweden vs USA, Timings: 13:35

Figure Skating:

10:02-11:15, Team Event - Men's Single Skating - Short Program

11:41-12:54, Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

13:22-14:55, Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program

Ice Hockey:

Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

ROC vs Switzerland, Timings: 12:10

Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Denmark vs China, Timings: 12:10

How to watch the Winter Olympics on NBC?

NBC Universal will be the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station will be the only place to watch the Games on network television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the USA network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

The network’s initial coverage typically includes the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Given the large time difference (Beijing is 12 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone in the U.S.), NBC will likely air the ceremony live before rebroadcasting it during primetime.

