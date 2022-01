Winter Olympics 2022: NBC schedule and Broadcast timings

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are gliding to the starting line in less than 15 days time.

The Winter Games will commence on February 4 and will continue until February 20. Athletes from all around the world will compete in 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports.

The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics will be on February 4 at the Beijing National Stadium, popularly known as the Bird's Nest.

Winter Olympics Schedule on NBC

February 3

8:00pm– 12:00am

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE),

Men's Short Program,

Rhythm Dance,

Women's Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying,

Men's Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying,

Figure Skating – Pairs' Short Program Team Event (LIVE).

February 4

6:30am – 9:00am

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (LIVE).

12 Noon – 3pm

Winter Olympics Preview Show.

8:00pm – 11:00pm

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

February 5

2:00pm – 6:00pm

Women's Speed Skating – 3000m,

Men's Luge – First & Second Runs,

Women's Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon,

Men's Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying,

Women's Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final.

8:00 pm – 11:30pm

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE),

Women's Short Program,

Men's Free Skate,

Men's Alpine Skiing – Downhill Run (LIVE),

Short Track – Mixed Relay Final.

12:00am – 1:30am

Women's Snowboard – Slopestyle Final,

Men's Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Final.

February 6

2:00pm – 6:00pm

Men's Speed Skating – 5000 m,

Men's Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon,

Men's Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final.

7:00pm – 11:30pm

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE),

Pairs' Free Skate,

Free Dance,

Women's Free Skate,

Women's Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom First Run (LIVE),

Women's Freestyle Ski,

Big Air Qualifying (LIVE),

Moguls Final,

Men's Luge – Third & Final Runs.

12:00am – 2:00am

Women's Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Final Run (LIVE),

Men's Snowboard – Slopestyle Final.

February 7

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Women's Biathlon – 15 km Individual,

Mixed Team Ski Jumping – Normal Hill.

8:00pm – 12:30am

Men's Figure Skating – Short Program (LIVE),

Men's Alpine Skiing – Super G (LIVE),

Women's Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Final (LIVE),

Women's Short Track – 500 m Final,

Women's Speed Skating – 1500 m.

1:05am – 2:00am

Men's Short Track – 1000 m Final Women's Luge – First & Second Run.

February 8

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Men's Biathlon – 20 km Individual,

Women's Luge – Third & Final Runs,

Men's & Women's Cross-Country Skiing – Individual Sprint Finals.

8:00pm – 11:00pm

Women's Alpine Skiing – Slalom First Run (LIVE),

Women's Snowboard – Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE),

Men's Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Final (LIVE),

Men's Speed Skating – 1500 m.

11:35pm – 2:00am

Women's Alpine Skiing – Slalom Final Run (LIVE),

Men's Snowboard – Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE),

Women's Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Qualifying.

February 9

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Women's Alpine Skiing – Slalom Final Run,

Women's Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Final,

Doubles Luge – First & Final Runs,

Men's Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual Normal Hill & 10 km.

8:00pm – 12:30pm

Women's Snowboard – Halfpipe Final (LIVE),

Men's Figure Skating – Free Skate (LIVE),

Men's Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run,

Men's Short Track – 1500 m Final.

1:05am – 2:00am

Men's Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Run (LIVE).

February 10

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Men's Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Final,

Women's Cross-Country Skiing – 10 km,

Team Luge – Relay.

8:00pm – 11:00pm

Women's Alpine Skiing – Super G (LIVE),

Men's Snowboard – Halfpipe Final (LIVE),

Mixed Team Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Final.

11:35pm – 12:30am

Women's Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE),

Skeleton (Women),

First Run,

Second Run.

February 11

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Men's Speed Skating – 10,000 m,

Men's Cross-Country Skiing – 15 km.

8:00pm – 11:00pm

Snowboard – Mixed Team Cross Final (LIVE),

Women's Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training (LIVE),

Short Track – Women's 1000 m Final & Men's Relay Semifinal,

Men's Short Track – 500 m Qualifying,

Men's Skeleton – Third & Final Runs,

Men's Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Qualifying.

11:35pm – 12:30am

Women's Biathlon – 7.5 km Sprint.

February 12

2:30pm – 6:00pm

Women's Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Qualifying,

Women's Cross-Country Skiing – 4Γ—5 km Relay,

Men's Biathlon – 10 km Sprint.

8:00pm – 11:00pm

Men's Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE),

Women's Monobob – First & Second Runs (LIVE),

Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance,

Women's Skeleton – Third & Final Runs.

11:30pm – 2:00am

Men's Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, Final Run (LIVE),

Men's Speed Skating – 500 m,

Women's Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Qualifying,

Men's Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Final.

February 13

8:00am – 12:00 noon

Women's Speed Skating – 500 m (LIVE),

Men's Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Qualifying (LIVE),

Short Track – Men's 500 m & Women's 3000 m Relay Finals,

Women's Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Qualifying,

Men's Cross-Country Skiing – 4x10km Relay.

10:45pm– 12:00am

Figure Skating – Free Dance (LIVE),

Women's Speed Skating – 500 m.

12:30am– 2:00am

Women's Snowboard – Big Air Qualifying,

Women's Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Final.

February 14

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Men's Snowboard – Big Air Qualifying,

Women's Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Final,

Women's Monobob – Third & Final Runs,

Men's Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill.

8:00pm – 11:30pm

Women's Alpine Skiing – Downhill Run (LIVE),

Women's Snowboard – Big Air Final (LIVE),

Women's Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Final,

Two-Man Bobsled – First & Second Runs.

12:05am – 2:00am

Men's Snowboard – Big Air Final (LIVE),

Men's Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Final.

February 15

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Women's Speed Skating – Team Pursuit,

Men's Biathlon – 4Γ—7.5 km Relay,

Men's Nordic Combined Skiing,

Individual 10 km,

Individual Large Hill.

8:00pm – 11:30pm

Men's Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE),

Women's Figure Skating – Short Program,

Two-Man Bobsled – Third & Final Runs,

Men's Speed Skating – Team Pursuit.

12:05am – 2:00am

Men's Alpine Skiing – Slalom, Final Run (LIVE),

Men's Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Qualifying.

February 16

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Men's and Women's Cross-Country Skiing – Team Sprint Finals,

Women's Biathlon – 4Γ—6 km Relay.

8:00pm – 10:30pm

Women's Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE),

Freestyle Skiing,

Women's Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE),

Men's Aerials Final,

Short Track,

Women's 1500 m Final,

Men's 5000 m Relay Final.

11:05pm – 1:30am

Women's Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE).

February 17

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Women's Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Run,

Women's Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Final,

Nordic Combined Skiing,

Men's Team Large Hill,

Men's Team 4Γ—5 km Relay.

8:00pm – 11:30pm

Women's Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Final (LIVE),

Women's Figure Skating – Free Skate,

Women's Speed Skating – 1000 m.

12:05am– 2:30am

Men's Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Final (LIVE),

Men's Nordic Combined Skiing – Team 4Γ—5 km Relay.

February 18

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Men's Ice Hockey – Semifinals,

Men's Speed Skating – 1000 m,

Men's Biathlon – 15 km Mass Start.

8:00pm – 11:00pm

Men's Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Final (LIVE),

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program,

Two-Woman Bobsled – First & Second Runs.

11:35am – 1:30am

Alpine Skiing – Team Event,

Four-Man Bobsled – First & Second Runs.

February 19

2:30pm – 6:00pm

Men's and Women's Speed Skating – Mass Start Finals,

Men's Cross-Country Skiing – 50 km,

Women's Biathlon – 12.5 km Mass Start.

8:00pm – 11:00pm

Bobsled,

Four-Man Final Run (LIVE),

Four-Man Third Run,

Two-Woman Third & Final Runs,

Figure Skating – Pairs' Free Skate.

11:30pm– 1:30am

Figure Skating – Gala (LIVE)

February 20

2:00pm – 6:00pm

Figure Skating – Gala,

Women's Cross-Country Skiing – 30 km.

8:00pm– 10:30pm

Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Shaun White @shaunwhite @TeamUSA @usskiteam Torino 2006 - In honor of the 2022 Winter Olympics being a couple of weeks away, I decided to take a look back over the years. Nothing compares to my first Olympics! I was 19 and had no idea my whole world was about to change. @Olympics Torino 2006 - In honor of the 2022 Winter Olympics being a couple of weeks away, I decided to take a look back over the years. Nothing compares to my first Olympics! I was 19 and had no idea my whole world was about to change. @Olympics @TeamUSA @usskiteam https://t.co/V4nbEUS0Qi

How to watch Winter Olympics on NBC?

NBCUniversal will once again be the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means your local NBC station will be the only place to watch the Games on network television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewable on the network’s various platforms, including the USA network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

The network’s initial coverage typically includes the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Given the large time difference (Beijing is 12 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone in the U.S.), NBC will likely air the ceremony live before rebroadcasting it during primetime.

