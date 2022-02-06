Winter Olympics 2022: February 7 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here's the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 7.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 7 Schedule

(Timings are as per local time)

February 7

Alpine Skiing:

Women's Giant Slalom Run 1 Timings: 9:30

Men's Downhill Timings:12:00

Women's Giant Slalom Run 2 Timings: 14:30

Biathlon:

Women's 15km individual Timings: 17:00

Curling:

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13

Switzerland vs Norway, Timings: 09:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13

Canada vs Italy, Timings: 09:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13

USA vs Great Britain, Timings: 14:05

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13

Czech Republic vs China, Timings: 14:05

Mixed doubles semi-finals, Timings: 20:05

Mixed doubles semi-finals, Timings: 20:05

Figure Skating:

Team event - Pair Skating - Free Skating Timings: 09:15

Team event - Ice Dance - Free Dance Timings: 10:30

Team event - Women's Single Skating - Free Skating Timings: 11:35

Freestyle Skiing:

Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1 Timings: 09:30

Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2 Timings: 10:15

Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3 Timings: 11:00

Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1 Timings: 13:30

Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2 Timings: 14:15

Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3 Timings: 15:00

Ice Hockey:

Women's Preliminary Round Group A

ROC vs Canada Timings: 12:10

Women's Preliminary Round Group B

Denmark vs Czech Republic Timings: 16:40

Women's Preliminary Round Group B

China vs Sweden Timings: 21:10

Women's Preliminary Round Group A

Switzerland vs Finland Timings: 21:10

Luge:

Doubles Training Run 3 Timings: 16:00

Doubles Training Run 4 Timings: 17:20

Women's Singles Run 1 Timings: 19:50

Women's Singles Run 2 Timings: 21:30

Nordic Combined:

Gundersen Normal Hill/10km Official Training 2 Timings: 11:30

Short Track Speed Skating:

Women's 500m - Quarterfinals Timings: 19:30

Men's 1000m - Quarterfinals Timings: 19:44

Women's 500m - Semi-finals Timings: 20:13

Men's 1000m - Semi-finals Timings: 20:20

Women's 500m - Finals Timings: 20:41

Women's 500m - Finals A Timings: 20:46

Men's 1000m - Finals B Timings: 20:52

Men's 1000m - Finals A Timings: 20:58

Skeleton:

Women's Official Training Heat 1 Timings: 9:40

Men's Official Training Heat 1 Timings: 12:25

Ski Jumping:

Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition Timings: 18:30

Mixed team 1st Round Timings: 19:45

Mixed team Final Timings: 20:51

Snowboard:

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1 Timings: 12:00

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2 Timings: 12:27

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 Timings: 12:54

Speed Skating:

Women's 1500m Timings: 16:30

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch the Games on television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the USA network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

