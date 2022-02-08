Winter Olympics 2022: February 9 schedule and streaming details

The 2022 Winter Olympics is currently underway in Beijing, China. The mega event, which commenced on February 4, will conclude on February 20.

Here's the full schedule for the events that will take place on February 9.

Winter Olympics 2022 – February 9 Schedule

(Timings are as per local time)

February 9

Alpine Skiing:

Women's Slalom Run 1 Timing: 10:15

Men's Alpine Combined Downhill 1st Training Timing: 10:30

Women's Slalom Run 2 Timings: 13:45

Curling:

Men's Round Robin Session 1

Denmark vs Canada Timings: 20:05

Men's Round Robin Session 1

USA vs ROC Timings: 20:05

Men's Round Robin Session 1

Norway vs Switzerland Timings: 20:05

Men's Round Robin Session 1

China vs Sweden Timings: 20:05

Freestyle Skiing:

Men's Freeski Big Air Final 1 Timings: 11:00

Men's Freeski Big Air Final 2 Timings: 11:22

Men's Freeski Big Air Final 3 Timings: 11:45

Ice Hockey:

Men's Preliminary Round Group B

ROC vs Switzerland Timings: 16:40

Men's Preliminary Round Group B

Czech Republic vs Denmark Timings: 21:10

Luge:

Team Relay Training Men Timings: 09:30

Doubles Run 1 Timings: 20:20

Doubles Run 1 Timings: 21:35

Nordic Combined:

Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round Timings: 15:00

Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round Timings: 16:00

Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross Country Timings: 19:00

Short Track Speed Skating:

Men's 1500m Quarterfinals Timings: 19:00

Women's 1000 Heats Timings: 19:44

Women's 1500 Semifinals Timings: 20:29

Women's 3000 Relay Semifinals Timings: 20:45

Men's 1500m Final B Timings: 21:13

Men's 1500m Final A Timings: 21:20

Skeleton:

Women's Official Training Heat 5 Timings: 12:40

Men's Official Training Heat 5 Timings: 15:20

Ski Jumping:

Men's Large Hill Official Training 1 Timings: 18:00

Snowboarding:

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 Timings: 09:30

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2 Timings: 10:21

Women's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1 Timings: 11:00

Women's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2 Timings: 11:55

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 Timings: 12:30

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2 Timings: 13: 21

Women's Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals Timings: 14:30

Women's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals Timings: 15:07

Women's Snowboard Cross Semifinals Timings: 15:28

Women's Snowboard Cross Small Finals Timings: 15:45

Women's Snowboard Cross Big Finals Timings: 16:00

How to watch the Winter Olympics?

NBC Universal is the exclusive official Winter Olympics broadcaster. This means the local NBC station is the only place to watch the Games on television.

Many of the major events and competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on NBC (as well as rebroadcast during primetime). It can also be viewed on the network’s various platforms, including the USA network on cable, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

