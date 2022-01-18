Winter Olympics Schedule - Beijing Olympics 2022 Start Date, Time & Broadcast details

The Winter Olympics 2022 will be held from February 4-20 in Beijing, China. More than 100 events, across seven sporting disciplines, will be held at the Winter Games.
This will be the first time China will be hosting the Winter Olympics. The city of Beijing hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.
The opening ceremony of the Beijing Games was a stunner that captivated the world and the organizers would love an encore when the quadrennial Games begin early next month.
The Winter Paralympics will start a few weeks after the conclusion of the Olympics. The event will begin on March 4 and will culminate on March 13.
Winter Olympics start date and events
The events are as follows:
Alpine skiing: February 6-19
Biathlon: February 5-19
Bobsleigh: February 13-20
Cross-country skiing: February 5-20
Curling: February 2-20
Figure skating: February 4-20
Freestyle skiing: February 3-19
Ice hockey: February 3-20
Luge: February 5-10
Nordic combined: February 9-17
Short track speed skating: February 5-16
Skeleton: February 10-12
Ski jumping: February 5-14
Snowboarding: February 5-15
Speed skating: February 5-19
Winter Olympics schedule and broadcast details
The prestigious Games will be telecast by various broadcasters across the globe. The Olympic Channel will be providing live updates of the Games.
USA: NBC, Peacock and CNBC will be broadcasting the Winter Olympics live in the United States of America.
Sling TV and FUBO TV will have live streaming of the Games in the USA.
UK: BBC, BBC iPlayer and Discovery Plus UK will have a live telecast of the event.
Canada: The CBC channel, website and app will show the Olympics live. Apart from the CBC network, the Games will be live on Bell Media, Rogers & Sports media and the TLN Network.
Australia: The event will be telecast live on the 7 Plus network.
Carribbean: The event will be live on the Sportsmax network.
In most of the European continent, the Games will be live on the Eurosports network.
Other broadcast details and live streaming of the Olympics:
Afghanistan: ATN
Austria: ORF
Asia: Dentsu
Belarus: Belteleradio
Belgium: RTBFVRT
Brazil: Grupo Globo
China: CCTV and Migu
Chinese Taipei: ELTA, Chunghwa Telecom
Denmark: DRTV 2
France: France Télévisions
Germany: ARDZDF
Hong Kong: TVB
Italy: RAI
Japan: Japan Consortium
Latin America: América Móvil
Malaysia: Astro, RTM, Unifi TV
Netherlands: NOS
New Zealand: Sky
North Korea: SBS
Philippines: Cignal TV
Russia: Channel One, Match TV, Telesport, VGTRK
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Singapore: Mediacorp
South Africa: SABC, SuperSport
